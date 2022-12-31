SJVN Recruitment 2023 for Field Engineer and Others @sjvnindia.com, Remuneration Rs. 60000/

SJVN has invited online application for the 80 Field Engineer and Other Posts on its official website. Check SJVN Recruitment 2023 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

SJVN Recruitment 2023 Job Notification: SJVN Limited, a Mini Ratna, Category-I and Schedule– ‘A’ CPSE (under administrative control of Ministry of Power, Govt. of India,) has published notification in the Employment News 31 December 2022-06 January 2023 for the 80 posts of Field Officer and Field Engineer. Candidates having certain educational qualification as mentioned in the notification can apply for these posts on or before 10 January 2023.

In a bid to apply for SJVN Recruitment 2023 Job Notification candidates should have requisite qualification including Full time Degree in Civil/Mechanical/Electrical/ Electrical & Electronics engineering/CA/ICWA-CMA/Two years full time MBA with additional eligibility can apply for these posts.

Candidates applying for these posts should note that the Selection process consists of Computer Based Test/Written followed by Group Discussion and Personal Interview. Marks obtained in CBT/Written Test will carry weightage of 75 %, Group Discussion weightage of 10% and Personal Interview shall carry weightage of 15%.



Notification Details SJVN Recruitment 2023 Job :

Advt. No. 105/2022

Important Date SJVN Recruitment 2023 Job Notification:

Closing Date for Submission of Application: 10 January 2023

Vacancy Details SJVN Recruitment 2023 Job Notification:

Field Engineer-Civil: 25

Field Engineer-Mechanical: 15

Field Engineer-Electrical : 25

Field Engineer-Environment : 03

Field Officer F&A: 06

Field Officer HR:06

Eligibility Criteria SJVN Recruitment 2023 Job Notification:

Educational Qualification

Field Engineer-Civil: Full time Degree in Civil engineering

Field Engineer-Mechanical: Full time Degree in Mechanical engineering

Field Engineer-Electrical : Full time Degree in Electrical/ Electrical &

Electronics engineering

Field Engineer-Environment :Full time Regular B. Tech /B.E. in Environment

Engineering OR two years full time regular Post Graduate Degree in Environmental

Engineering/ Environmental Science

Field Officer F&A: CA/ICWA-CMA/Two years full time MBA

Field Officer HR:Graduate with two years full time MBA/Post Graduate Diploma

Applying candidates are advised to check the notifiation link for details of the eligibility/Fixed Remuneration/Additional Remuneration and other updates for the posts.

SJVN Recruitment 2023 Job Notification PDF



How To Apply SJVN Recruitment 2023 Job Notification:

Eligible and interested candidates can apply online by

visiting SJVN website: www.sjvn.nic.in on or before 10 January 2023.