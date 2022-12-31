SJVN Recruitment 2023 for Field Engineer and Others @sjvnindia.com, Remuneration Rs. 60000/

SJVN Recruitment 2023 Job Notification: SJVN Limited, a Mini Ratna, Category-I and Schedule– ‘A’ CPSE (under administrative control of Ministry of Power, Govt. of India,) has published notification in the Employment News 31 December 2022-06 January 2023 for the 80 posts of Field Officer and Field Engineer. Candidates having certain educational qualification as mentioned in the notification can apply for these posts on or before 10 January 2023.
In a bid to apply for SJVN Recruitment 2023 Job Notification candidates should have requisite qualification including Full time Degree in Civil/Mechanical/Electrical/ Electrical & Electronics engineering/CA/ICWA-CMA/Two years full time MBA with additional eligibility can apply for these posts.
Candidates applying for these posts should note that the Selection process consists of Computer Based Test/Written followed by Group Discussion and Personal Interview. Marks obtained in CBT/Written Test will carry weightage of 75 %, Group Discussion weightage of 10% and Personal Interview shall carry weightage of 15%.
Notification Details SJVN Recruitment 2023 Job :
Advt. No. 105/2022
Important Date SJVN Recruitment 2023 Job Notification:
Closing Date for Submission of Application: 10 January 2023
Vacancy Details SJVN Recruitment 2023 Job Notification:
Field Engineer-Civil: 25
Field Engineer-Mechanical: 15
Field Engineer-Electrical : 25
Field Engineer-Environment : 03
Field Officer F&A: 06
Field Officer HR:06
Eligibility Criteria SJVN Recruitment 2023 Job Notification:
Educational Qualification
Field Engineer-Civil: Full time Degree in Civil engineering
Field Engineer-Mechanical: Full time Degree in Mechanical engineering
Field Engineer-Electrical : Full time Degree in Electrical/ Electrical &
Electronics engineering
Field Engineer-Environment :Full time Regular B. Tech /B.E. in Environment
Engineering OR two years full time regular Post Graduate Degree in Environmental
Engineering/ Environmental Science
Field Officer F&A: CA/ICWA-CMA/Two years full time MBA
Field Officer HR:Graduate with two years full time MBA/Post Graduate Diploma
Applying candidates are advised to check the notifiation link for details of the eligibility/Fixed Remuneration/Additional Remuneration and other updates for the posts.
SJVN Recruitment 2023 Job Notification PDF
How To Apply SJVN Recruitment 2023 Job Notification:
Eligible and interested candidates can apply online by
visiting SJVN website: www.sjvn.nic.in on or before 10 January 2023.