[Official] AP Police Constable Answer Key 2023: All Sets Download PDF, Cut Off

AP Police Constable Answer Key 2023:Andhra Police has released the answer key for the post of SCT Police Constables on its official website. Check process to raise objection.

AP Police Constable Answer Key 2023 PDF SET A/B/C/D: AP Police Constable Answer Key 2023 Download: State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB), Andhra Police has released the answer key for the post of SCT Police Constables (Civil) (Men/Women) and SCT Police Constables (APSP) (Men) on its official website. The AP Police Constable Answer Key 2023 PDF SET A/B/C/D is available here and all those candidates appeared in the written exam for the above post can download the Answer key from the official website of SLPRB- slprb.ap.gov.in.

However you can download the AP Police Constable Answer Key 2023 directly through the link given below.

SCT PC PWT PRELIMINARY ANSWER KEY



SCT PC PWT QUESTION PAPER SET A New



SCT PC PWT QUESTION PAPER SET B New



SCT PC PWT QUESTION PAPER SET C New



SCT PC PWT QUESTION PAPER SET D New





It is noted that State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB), Andhra Police has conducted the written exam for the post of SCT Police Constables (Civil) (Men/Women) and SCT Police Constables (APSP) (Men) in Police Department on 22.01.2023.

The preliminary written exam was conducted at 997 test centres, across 34 towns/cites in which a total of 4,58,219 candidates appeared in the exam.

The candidates appeared in the written prelims exam can download the answer key and raise objections, if any in the format given in the short notification. Candidates can raise their objections on or before 25-01-2023 at 05.00 PM.

You can download the AP Police Constable Answer Key 2023 and process to raise objections from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download AP Police Constable Answer Key 2023