South Central Railway SCR Recruitment 2021 for 4103 Apprentice Posts, Apply Online @scr.indianrailways.gov.in before 3 Nov

South Central Railway SCR Recruitment 2021: Candidates looking for opportunity under Railway Recruitment Cell South Central Railway (RRC SCR) can apply online for the post of Apprentice from 04 October 2021. SCR Apprentice Online Application will close on 03 November 2021 on official webpage of RRC SCR i.e. scr.indianrailways.gov.in.
A total of 4103 vacancies are notified for various trades by the railways under Secunderabad Division. Let’s check more details on South Central Railway Recruitment 2021 including educational qualification, age limit, salary, selection process:
South Central Railway Apprentice Notification
South Central Railway Apprentice Online Application Link
RRC Apprentice Notification for Other Regions
Important Dates
- Starting date of opening of online Application- 04 October 2021 From 5:00 PM
- Date & Time of closing of online Application - 03 November 2021
South Central Railway Apprentice Vacancy
Apprentice - 4143 Posts
- AC Mechanic - 250 Posts
- Carpenter - 18 Posts
- Diesel Mechanic - 531 Posts
- Electrician - 1019 Posts
- Electronic Mechanic - 92 Posts
- Fitter - 1460 Posts
- Machinist - 71 Posts
- MMTW - 5 Posts
- MMW - 24 Posts
- Painter - 80 Posts
- Welder - 553 Posts
South Central Railway Apprentice Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
- The candidates must be 10th passed or its equivalent (under 10+2 examination system) with 50% marks in aggregate from recognized university
- ITI passed in relevant trade.
Age Limit:
15 years to 24 years
Selection Process for South Central Railway Apprentice Posts
Merit List shall be prepared taking the average of the percentage of marks obtained by the candidates in both 10th class and ITI exam.
How to Apply RRC South Central Apprentice Recruitment 2021 ?
Eligible and interested candidates can apply online on official website (scr.indianrailways.gov.in) from 04 October to 03 November 2021.
Application Fee:
Rs. 100/- (No Fee for SC/ST/Female/PWD candidates)