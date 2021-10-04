Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

RRC Recruitment 2021: 11000+ Vacancies for Apprentice Posts Across India under Railways

RRC is looking for 11000+ Apprentice under Northern Railway, Eastern Railways, South Western Railways and South Central Railways. Check Vacancy Details, Last Date, Notification Link and Application Link.

Created On: Oct 4, 2021 17:10 IST
RRC Recruitment 2021
RRC Recruitment 2021

RRC Recruitment 2021: Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC) is hiring apprentice, under the Apprentice ACT 1961, at various Division /Units/Workshops across the country. Huge number of vacancies are notified by the Indian Railways. It is to be noted that, around 11000 vacancies under Northern Railway, Eastern Railways and South Western Railways. Out of total, 3093 vacancies are under Northern Railways, 3366 vacancies are available in Eastern Railways, 904 vacancies in South Western Railways and 4103 vacancies in South Central Railway.

Candidates who want to work under Indian Railways need to apply online on concerned website of RRC within the given time frame. The candidate should be 10th class passed with a minimum of 50% marks and possess ITI Certificate in concerned field. The age should be between 15 to 24 years.

We have provided the notification link, website link, qualification, last date of applications in this article.

RRC Name No. of Vacancies Last Date for Registration RRC Notification Link
 RRC Application Link
South Central Railway 4103 03 November South Central Railway Apprentice Notification South Central Railway Apprentice Application Link
Eastern Railway 3366 03 November Eastern Railway Apprentice Notification Eastern Railway Online Application
South Western Railway 904 03 November Southern Railway Apprentice Notification Southern Railway Online Application Link
Northern Railway 3093 20 October Northern Railway Apprentice Notification Northern Railway Apprentice Notification

The candidates are advised to start applying before the last date.  He/She should have Aadhar Card, Valid Email ID and Phone Number at the time of registration.

The selection for these posts will be done on the basis of screening and scrutiny. No written test will be held for the posts.

FAQ

How to Apply for RRC Apprentice Recruitment 2021 ?

You can apply online by visiting the concerned RRC website.

What is RRC Apprentice Qualification ?

10th passed and ITI

What is RRC Apprentice Jobs Age Limit ?

15 to 24 years
