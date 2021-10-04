RRC Recruitment 2021: 11000+ Vacancies for Apprentice Posts Across India under Railways

RRC is looking for 11000+ Apprentice under Northern Railway, Eastern Railways, South Western Railways and South Central Railways. Check Vacancy Details, Last Date, Notification Link and Application Link.

RRC Recruitment 2021: Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC) is hiring apprentice, under the Apprentice ACT 1961, at various Division /Units/Workshops across the country. Huge number of vacancies are notified by the Indian Railways. It is to be noted that, around 11000 vacancies under Northern Railway, Eastern Railways and South Western Railways. Out of total, 3093 vacancies are under Northern Railways, 3366 vacancies are available in Eastern Railways, 904 vacancies in South Western Railways and 4103 vacancies in South Central Railway.

Candidates who want to work under Indian Railways need to apply online on concerned website of RRC within the given time frame. The candidate should be 10th class passed with a minimum of 50% marks and possess ITI Certificate in concerned field. The age should be between 15 to 24 years.



We have provided the notification link, website link, qualification, last date of applications in this article.

The candidates are advised to start applying before the last date. He/She should have Aadhar Card, Valid Email ID and Phone Number at the time of registration.

The selection for these posts will be done on the basis of screening and scrutiny. No written test will be held for the posts.