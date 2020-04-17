Southern Railway Recruitment 2020: 197 Vacancies for Para Medical Staff Posts for COVID-19

Southern Railway Recruitment 2020: Southern Railway has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Para Medical Staff for their Headquarters Railway Hospital, Perambur, Chennai. (Designated Hospital for managing COVID-19). Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode on or before 22 April 2020.

A total of 197 vacancies will be recruited out of which 110 vacancies are for Nursing Superintendent, 68 vacancies are for Hospital Attendant, 4 each vacancy for HaemodialysisTechnician, Lab Assistant Grade 2, Radiographer, 2 vacancies are dietician, Skilled Electronic Technician and 2 are for Physiotherapist.

Southern Railway Para Medical Staff Recruitment 2020 Online application has been started at southern railway official web portal. All interested candidates can apply to the posts before 22 April 2020. We have provided the registration link and application details in this article. Candidates are advised to check the details before applying on any post.

Important Dates

Commencement of submission of online application: 15 April 2020

Last date for submission of online application: 22 April 2020

Southern Railway Para Medical Staff Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Nursing Superintendant - 110 Posts

Hospital Attendant - 68 Posts

Haemodialysis Technician - 4 Posts

Lab Assistant Grade 2 - 4 Posts

Radiographer - 4 Posts

Dietician - 2 Posts

Physiotherapist - 2 Posts

Skilled Electronic Technician - 2 Posts

Southern Railway Para Medical Staff Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Nursing Superintendant - Certified as a Registered Nurse & Midwife having passed 03 years course in General Nursing and Midwifery from the School of Nursing or other Institution recognized by the Indian Nursing Council or B.Sc(Nursing).

Hospital Attendant - 10thclass passed.

Haemodialysis Technician - B.Sc plus (a) Diploma in Haemodialysis (OR) (b) Two years satisfactory in-house Training/Experience in Haemodialysis work in a reputed institution.

Lab Assistant Grade 2 - 12th passed with diploma in the relevant subject.

Radiographer - 10+2 with Physics and Chemistry and Diploma in Radiography/X-Ray Technician/Radio Diagnosis Technology from recognized Institution.

Dietician - B.Sc (Science) with Post Graduate Diploma in Dietetics (one year course) from a recognized Institution plus 3 months internship training in a hospital.

Physiotherapist - Bachelor’s Degree in Physiotherapy from a recognized University and Two years of practical experience in Physiotherapy from the Government/Private Hospital with at least one hundred beds.

Skilled Electronic Technician - Degree in Science with Diploma in Electronics or Biomedical Engineering.

Southern Railway Para Medical Staff Recruitment 2020 Age Limit

Nursing Superintendant - 20 to 40 years

Hospital Attendant - 18 to 30 years

Haemodialysis Technician - 20 to 33 years

Lab Assistant Grade 2, Dietician, Physiotherapist - 18 to 33 years

Radiographer - 19 to 33 years

Southern Railway Para Medical Staff Recruitment 2020 Salary

Nursing Superintendant - Rs. 44, 900/- in Level 7 (Plus DA & Other Allowances Admissible)

Hospital Attendant - Rs. 18,000/- in Level-1(plus DA & other allowances admissible)

Haemodialysis Technician - Rs. 35,400/-in Level-6 (plus DA & other allowances admissible)

Lab Assistant Grade 2 - Rs. 21,700/- in Level-3 (plus DA &other allowances admissible)

Dietician - Rs. 44,900/-in Level-7 (plus DA & other allowances admissible)

Physiotherapist - Rs. 35,400/-in Level-6(plus DA & other allowances admissible)

Radiographer - Rs. 35,400/- in Level-6 (plus DA & other allowances admissible)

Download Official Notification PDF Here

Registration Link for Nurses

Registration Link for Lab Assistant

Registration Link for Hospital Attendant and House Keeping Assistant

Registration Link for Radiographer

Registration Link for Physiotherapist

Registration Link for Dietician

Registration Link for Skilled Technician

Registration Link for Haemodialysis

Official Website

Southern Railway Para Medical Staff Recruitment 2020 Selection Criteria

Candidates will be selected on the basis of telephonic interview.

Southern Railway Para Medical Staff Recruitment 2020 Application Process

Interested candidates can apply to the posts of Southern Railway Para Medical Staff through the online mode. The online application window will be activated till 22 April 2020. Candidates can refer to the provided links for their reference.