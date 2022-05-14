Southern Railway Recruitment 2022 against sports quota, Check Eligibility, & Application Process Here

Southern Railway Recruitment 2022: Southern Railway (SR) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of sportspersons against sports quota at sr.indianrailways.gov.in. Candidates holding the required qualification along with sports qualification can submit applications from 14 May 2022 onwards. The last date for submitting Southern Railway Recruitment 2022 online applications is 13 June 2022. However, the last date for submitting applications for far-flung areas is 28 June 2022.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of application: 14 May 2022

Last date for submission of application: 13 June 2022

Southern Railway Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Volleyball (Men) - 2 Posts

Volleyball (Women) - 3 Posts

Southern Railway Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

For Posts Level 2 & 3 of 7th CPC Pay Matrix - 12th passed.

For Posts Level 4 & 5 of 7th CPC Pay Matrix - Graduation Passed.

Southern Railway Recruitment 2022 Age Limit

Candidate must be between the age group of 18 to 25 years. There will be age relaxation for the candidates belonging to the reserved category as per government norms.

Southern Railway Recruitment 2022 Salary

Level 2 - Rs. 19, 900/-

Level 3 - Rs. 21, 700/-

Level 4 - Rs. 25, 500/-

Level 5 - Rs. 29, 200/-

Southern Railway Recruitment 2022 Selection Criteria

Candidates will be selected on the basis of merit.

Southern Railway Recruitment 2022 Application Form

Interested candidates can submit applications through the prescribed format at The Assistant Personnel Officer, Railway Recruitment Cell, Southern Railway, 3rd Floor, No. 5, PV Cherian, Crescent Road, Egmore, Chennai - 600008 along with the documents. Candidates are required to mention the name of the post on the top of the envelope. Candidates are advised to read all instructions carefully before submitting the application form.