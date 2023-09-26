Southern Railway Recruitment 2023 for Junior Technical Assistant Posts

Southern Railway Recruitment 2023 is hiring for Junior Technical Assistant Posts. Candidates can check the Notification, Application Link, Vacancies, Eligibility Criteria, How to Apply and Other Details.

Southern Railway Recruitment 2023: Southern Railway has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Junior Technical Assistant (JTA) from the Open market in the Civil Engineering Department in Southern Railway, Construction Organization, Chennai. Candidates can apply online on or before 09 October 2023.

The notification and application are available at https://sr.indianrailways.gov.in/ -> News & Updates -> Construction Organization. The candidates are advised to read all the instructions before filling up the application form.

Southern Railway Recruitment Notification

Southern Railway Online Application Link

Important Dates

Last Date of Application - 09 October 2023

Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification

3 years of Diploma in Civil Engineering (OR) Four years Bachelor’s Degree in Civil Engineering or a combination of any substream of basic streams of Civil Engineering from a recognized University/Institution.

Salary

18 to 33 years

How to Apply for Junior Technical Associate Recruitment 2023

Candidates are required to apply “ONLINE” by visiting https://sr.indianrailways.gov.in/ -> News & Updates -> Construction Organization and the detailed instructions for filling up “ONLINE” applications will be available on the website.