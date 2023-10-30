Short and Long Speech on Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in English

Speech on Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel: This article brings to you short and long speeches on Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in English. On the auspicious occasion of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Jayanti, celebrated on 31st October, students can use this speech in their morning assembly to kick start the day in the most perfect manner. This speech will provide you with some interesting facts to create that magical impression in your Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Jayanti morning assembly speech.

Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Speech in English: Some call him ‘Iron Man’, some call him the Deputy Prime Minister while others know him as the first Home Minister of India. Many recognize him as the man who was present at the core of the Indian Independence struggle while many recognize him as the man who worked upon the political integrations of the country. Yes, his name also stands in the list of the presidents of the Indian National Congress (INC). He is none other than Vallabhbhai Javerbhai Patel aka Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. The name that echoes in the historical past of the country, the name that stood in the front of every challenge that India had to face, and the name that has made its place in every historical tale of our motherland, India.

Not often do we get an opportunity to celebrate people like Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel who gave their all in freeing India from the ugly British rule and constantly worked upon the political situations of the country, until one day they reached the final abode. 31st October is one such day when a hero like him was born into the world. The day is celebrated as Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Jayanti to commemorate the efforts and achievements of our warrior who left no stone unturned in relieving India from the cruel rule of the East India Company and uniting Indian princely states to form ‘Bharat’.

On such an auspicious day, schools organize various activities and events to inform students about the Iron Man of India, Vallabhbhai Patel Ji.

Short Speech on Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel

Here, students can find a short speech on Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. On the occasion of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Jayanti

A very good morning to the respected principal, teachers, and my dear friends. Today, on this fine morning, I, name, will be delivering a short speech on one of the greatest freedom fighters our nation had, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’, also famously known as the ‘Iron Man of India’.

But why is he named so? His constant determination to integrate the princely states of India and his stubbornness to work for the political integration of the country gave him the title ‘Iron Man of India’. He was a man who strongly believed in the concept of unity and in his entire lifetime he was motivated to impart the same message to the youths of the country. Be it political rallies or speeches in schools, one message that he stuck to imparting was his idea of unity. He believed that unity is the spiritual power, and without unity, there is no strength. He was also a firm believer in Gandhi's non-violence principle. Be it the Satyagraha movement, quit-India movement, or partition, his say and role in every important battle of India was predominant. He carried on to become the Deputy Prime Minister of India, Home Minister of India, and of course the 46th President of the Indian National Congress (INC).

Above all of his works, he is most popular as the man who strongly believed in unity and wanted everyone else to know about the power of unity. The Government of India on 31st October 2013, built the world’s tallest statue known as the ‘Statue of Unity’ to commemorate the efforts and role played by Sardar Patel in uniting India and other princely states.

Long Speech on Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel

A Long Speech on Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel has been provided in English for students.

“ So long as you do not know how to die it is useless for you to learn how to kill. India will not be benefited by brutal force. If India is to be benefited it will be through non-violence”.

He is also regarded as an important face in the Indian struggle for independence because of his constant support to Gandhi and his ideologies. Sardar Patel was a man of words, he had the power of persuasion and through his words, he taught Indians to be self-reliant, self-armed, and self-owned. Post-independence, he worked toward integrating princely states into India, and his utter determination to convince them to accede to India gave him the title ‘Iron Man of India’. He was also referred to as “patron saint of India's civil servants" for his role in establishing the modern All-India Services system. During his rule as Home Minister and Deputy Prime Minister, he constantly worked to provide relief to the partition refugees.

Above all of his works, he is most popular as the man who strongly believed in unity and wanted everyone else to know about the power of unity. His work towards the political integration of India is an absolute example of his firm belief in unity. The Government of India on 31st October 2013, built the world’s tallest statue known as the ‘Statue of Unity’ to commemorate the efforts and role played by Sardar Patel in uniting India and other princely states. Our Iron Man is a global star, people across the world know him and celebrate him for his ideologies and strong determination. After all, a common lawyer was now the “Iron Man of India”.