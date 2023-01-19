SPSC Answer Key 2023 Out For Combined Recruitment Services@spsc.sikkim.gov.in: Raise Objection, If Any

SPSC Answer Key 2023: Sikkim Public Service Commission (SPSC) has released the answer key for the Sikkim Services (Combined Recruitment) Preliminary Examination, 2022 on its official website. All those candidates who appeared in the written exam for the Paper-I and Paper-II of Sikkim Services (Combined Recruitment) Preliminary Examination, 2022 can download the Answer Key from the official website of Sikkim Public Service Commission (SPSC)-spsc.sikkim.gov.in.

You can download the SPSC Answer Key 2023 directly through the link given below.

Direct Link To Download: SPSC Answer Key 2023





It is noted that Commission has conducted the Sikkim Services (Combined Recruitment) Preliminary Examination on 16 January 2023 across the state.

According to short notice released, Commission has uploaded the answer key for the Paper-I and Paper-II of Sikkim Services (Combined Recruitment) Preliminary Examination, 2022 on its official website.

All those candidates appeared in the written prelims exam can download the Answer Key for Paper I i.e. General Studies and Paper II for Aptitude Test for the Sikkim Services (Combined Recruitment) Preliminary Examination from the official website.

Candidates can challenge, if any against the above answer key uploaded from the official website after following the instructions available on the official website.

Candidates will have to pay a fee at the rate of Rs. 20/for each question he raised objection. Candidates should note that last date for submission of representations challenging the Answer Key is 21 January 2023.

You can download the Answer Key and process to challenge from the official website after following the steps given below.

Process To Download: SPSC Answer Key 2023