SPSC Sikkim GDMO Recruitment 2021 Notification OUT, Apply Online @spscskm.gov.in

SPSC Sikkim GDMO Recruitment 2021: Sikkim Public Service Commission (SPSC) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of General Duty Medical Officer (Junior Grade) on a temporary regular basis in the Level 15 of the Pay Matrix in the Sikkim State Health Service under Health & Family Welfare Department, Government of Sikkim, through Direct Recruitment. Interested candidates can apply to the aforesaid posts through the online mode through the link at spscskm.gov.in on or before 11 August 2021.

Advt. No.:08/SPSC/EXAM/2021

Important Date:

Last date for submission of online application: 11 August 2021

SPSC Sikkim GDMO Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

General Duty Medical Officer (Junior Grade)- 20 Posts

SPSC Sikkim GDMO Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Bachelor of Medicine & Bachelor of Surgery degree from a recognized university and should have completed a rotatory internship of one year from a recognized institute and registered with Medical Council of India or Medical Council of any State.

SPSC Sikkim GDMO Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - 21 to 50 years

SPSC Sikkim GDMO Recruitment 2021 Salary - Level 15 of the Pay Matrix

SPSC Sikkim GDMO Recruitment 2021 Selection Criteria

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of the Interview.

Direct Download link to SPSC Sikkim GDMO Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here

Apply Online

Official Website

How to apply for SPSC Sikkim GDMO Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can submit applications through the online mode on or before 11 August 2021. After submitting the online applications, the candidates can take a printout of the application form for future reference. No application will be submitted after the due date and the commission will not be responsible for the same. No TA/DA is admissible for attending the Interview.

SPSC Sikkim GDMO Recruitment 2021 Application Fee: Rs. 150/-