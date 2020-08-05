SRCC (DU) Cut-Off 2020, Know Cut-off Trends, Courses, Admission, Fees, Facilities

SRCC Cut-Off 2020: A premier educational institution, the Sri Ram College of Commerce sees a fierce competition with students vying for admission to its few but highly demanded courses. Ranked among the top colleges of the University of Delhi’s North Campus, SRCC remains a top choice among students willing to pursue a career in Economics, Commerce or Business studies. That said, students who seek to secure admission to the caricatured courses offered by the college must be aware of the SRCC cut-off 2020. The colleges affiliated to the University of Delhi are expected to release the cut-off for 2020 admissions soon after the registration process is complete. As students complete their registration process and wait for the release of SRCC cut-off 2020, they can find complete information about the college and its facilities, admission procedure, etc., by going through the article below.
SRCC Cut Off 2020 - Important Dates
|
Events
|
Dates*
|
Last date of Application
|
31st August 2020
|
SRCC first cutoff list
|
To be notified
|
SRCC second cutoff list
|
To be notified
|
SRCC third cutoff list
|
To be notified
|
SRCC fourth cutoff list
|
To be notified
|
SRCC fifth cutoff list
|
To be notified
|
SRCC sixth cutoff list
|
To be notified
|
SRCC seventh cutoff list
|
To be notified
SRCC Cut-off 2020 - Details
The SRCC cut-off 2020 will be released course-wise, determined respectively by the individual departments. The cut-off of SRCC 2020 for the different departments will be decided on the basis of the ‘Best-of-four’ rule determined by the University of Delhi. The Sri Ram College of Commerce primarily offers two undergraduate courses - Bachelor of Commerce (Hons.), Bachelor of Arts (Hons.) Economics on merit-basis only. The cut-off for these two courses are also determined using the same rule for the marks obtained in the Class 12 or qualifying examination.
The SRCC cut-off 2020 for the undergraduate courses will be determined by the number of vailable seats, number of applicants, etc. Candidates who have selected SRCC as their college of choice during DU 2020 registrations can have an idea about the SRCC 2020 cut-off by looking at the cut-off trends provided below.
SRCC Cut-Off 2019: Bachelor of Commerce (Hons.)
In 2019, SRCC released a total of seven-cut off lists. Let us have a look at the cut-off of various categories from the previous year.
SRCC First Cut-off 2019
The first cut-off list released by SRCC made room for only a select applicants with the sky-high scores demanded from the students for the Bachelor of Commerce (Hons.) as well as Bachelor of Arts (Hons.) Economics courses.
|
Courses
|
Cut-off(%)
|
General
|
OBC
|
SC
|
ST
|
PWD
|
EWS
|
Kashmiri Migrants
|
B.Com (Hons.)
|
98.50
|
96.50
|
93.50
|
89.00
|
92.00
|
97.00
|
88.50
|
B.A. (Hons) Economics
|
98.75
|
96.75
|
94.50
|
92.50
|
94.50
|
98.25
|
95.50
SRCC Second Cut-off 2019
The second cut-off list released by SRCC showed a minimal dip for the B. Com (Hons.) course while the cut-off for B.A. (Hons) Economics course was released only for select categories.
|
Courses
|
Cut-off(%)
|
General
|
OBC
|
SC
|
ST
|
PWD
|
EWS
|
Kashmiri Migrants
|
B.Com (Hons.)
|
98.00
|
95.75
|
92.75
|
87.75
|
89.00
|
96.75
|
88.00
|
B.A. (Hons) Economics
|
Closed
|
Closed
|
94.25
|
Closed
|
Closed
|
97.50
|
92.75
SRCC Third Cut-off 2019
The third cut-off of SRCC in 2019 along with a minimal dip from the previous cut-off.
|
Courses
|
Cut-off(%)
|
General
|
OBC
|
SC
|
ST
|
PWD
|
EWS
|
Kashmiri Migrants
|
B.Com (Hons.)
|
97.75
|
95.375
|
92.25
|
86.75
|
88.50
|
Closed
|
87.75
|
B.A. (Hons) Economics
|
Closed
|
Closed
|
94.00
|
Closed
|
Closed
|
97.25
|
92.25
SRCC Fourth Cut-off 2019
The cut-off for General category was closed in SRCC 2019 fourth cut-off for the B.Com (Hons.) courses while for the B.A. (Hons) Economics courses cut-off was closed for all courses except General and Kashmiri migrants category.
|
Courses
|
Cut-off(%)
|
General
|
OBC
|
SC
|
ST
|
PWD
|
EWS
|
Kashmiri Migrants
|
B.Com (Hons.)
|
Closed
|
95.25
|
92.00
|
86.25
|
87.50
|
96.50
|
87.75
|
B.A. (Hons) Economics
|
98.625
|
Closed
|
Closed
|
Closed
|
Closed
|
Closed
|
92.00
SRCC Fifth Cut-off 2019
The SRCC fifth cut-off was released for only a handful of candidates belonging to different categories.
|
Courses
|
Cut-off(%)
|
General
|
OBC
|
SC
|
ST
|
PWD
|
EWS
|
Kashmiri Migrants
|
B.Com (Hons.)
|
Closed
|
95.125
|
91.875
|
86.00
|
87.25
|
Closed
|
87.75
|
B.A. (Hons) Economics
|
98.625
|
Closed
|
Closed
|
Closed
|
Closed
|
Closed
|
91.50
SRCC Sixth Cut-off 2019
The details of the sixth cut off of SRCC for the previous year are provided below.
|
Courses
|
Cut-off(%)
|
General
|
OBC
|
SC
|
ST
|
PWD
|
EWS
|
Kashmiri Migrants
|
B.Com (Hons.)
|
Closed
|
95.00
|
91.75
|
85.25
|
87.00
|
Closed
|
87.75
|
B.A. (Hons) Economics
|
98.625
|
Closed
|
Closed
|
Closed
|
94.50
|
97.25
|
91.50
SRCC Seventh Cut-off 2019
This was the last cut-off list released by SRCC in 2019. Aspirants can find the details below.
|
Courses
|
Cut-off(%)
|
General
|
OBC
|
SC
|
ST
|
PWD
|
EWS
|
Kashmiri Migrants
|
B.Com (Hons.)
|
Closed
|
95.125
|
91.875
|
86.00
|
87.25
|
Closed
|
87.75
|
B.A. (Hons) Economics
|
98.625
|
94.50
|
Closed
|
94.00
|
Closed
|
97.25
|
91.50
SRCC Cut-Off 2020: Admission Procedure
Once the cut-off for SRCC 2020 is announced, students will be given a window of three days to report to the college for securing the admission. Candidates will be required to report to the college with all the requisite documents for verification. Post verification, candidates will receive a link for fee payment in their individual registration portals. Candidates will be required to complete the fee payment in order to secure their seat.
SRCC Fee Structure 2020
The fee structure for the undergraduate courses offered by SRCC is provided below.
|
Course
|
Annual Fee (in Rs.)
|
B.Com (H)
|
31300/-
|
B.A (H) Economics
|
24210/-
SRCC: Facilities on Campus
Students of SRCC have access to all the facilities mentioned below on the campus:
- Hostel: Well furnished hostel for boys (150 seats) and girls (53 seats)
- Library: Wi-Fi enable, air-conditioned and computerized library
- Tutorial Rooms: Fully air-conditioned and Wi-Fi enabled
- Canteen: Fully air-conditioned and moderately priced
- Auditorium: Houses a sitting capacity of 740 individuals
- Bank: State Bank of India is located in the College premises
- Books and Stationery Outlet
- Photocopier Outlet
- IT Centre and Resource Centre
- Health Centre
- Gynmasium
- Physiotherapy Unit
- Swimming Pool
- Sports facilities: Basket Ball Court, Volley Ball Court, Sports Complex
About Sri Ram College of Commerce
Named in honour of its founder Sir Shri Ram, the Sri Ram College of Commerce was established in the year 1926. The college aims to achieve and sustain excellence in teaching and research along with enriching local, national and international communities through research.