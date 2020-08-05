SRCC (DU) Cut-Off 2020, Know Cut-off Trends, Courses, Admission, Fees, Facilities

SRCC Cut-Off 2020: A premier educational institution, the Sri Ram College of Commerce sees a fierce competition with students vying for admission to its few but highly demanded courses. Ranked among the top colleges of the University of Delhi’s North Campus, SRCC remains a top choice among students willing to pursue a career in Economics, Commerce or Business studies. That said, students who seek to secure admission to the caricatured courses offered by the college must be aware of the SRCC cut-off 2020. The colleges affiliated to the University of Delhi are expected to release the cut-off for 2020 admissions soon after the registration process is complete. As students complete their registration process and wait for the release of SRCC cut-off 2020, they can find complete information about the college and its facilities, admission procedure, etc., by going through the article below.

SRCC Cut Off 2020 - Important Dates

Events Dates* Last date of Application 31st August 2020 SRCC first cutoff list To be notified SRCC second cutoff list To be notified SRCC third cutoff list To be notified SRCC fourth cutoff list To be notified SRCC fifth cutoff list To be notified SRCC sixth cutoff list To be notified SRCC seventh cutoff list To be notified

SRCC Cut-off 2020 - Details

The SRCC cut-off 2020 will be released course-wise, determined respectively by the individual departments. The cut-off of SRCC 2020 for the different departments will be decided on the basis of the ‘Best-of-four’ rule determined by the University of Delhi. The Sri Ram College of Commerce primarily offers two undergraduate courses - Bachelor of Commerce (Hons.), Bachelor of Arts (Hons.) Economics on merit-basis only. The cut-off for these two courses are also determined using the same rule for the marks obtained in the Class 12 or qualifying examination.

The SRCC cut-off 2020 for the undergraduate courses will be determined by the number of vailable seats, number of applicants, etc. Candidates who have selected SRCC as their college of choice during DU 2020 registrations can have an idea about the SRCC 2020 cut-off by looking at the cut-off trends provided below.

SRCC Cut-Off 2019: Bachelor of Commerce (Hons.)

In 2019, SRCC released a total of seven-cut off lists. Let us have a look at the cut-off of various categories from the previous year.

SRCC First Cut-off 2019

The first cut-off list released by SRCC made room for only a select applicants with the sky-high scores demanded from the students for the Bachelor of Commerce (Hons.) as well as Bachelor of Arts (Hons.) Economics courses.

Courses Cut-off(%) General OBC SC ST PWD EWS Kashmiri Migrants B.Com (Hons.) 98.50 96.50 93.50 89.00 92.00 97.00 88.50 B.A. (Hons) Economics 98.75 96.75 94.50 92.50 94.50 98.25 95.50

SRCC Second Cut-off 2019

The second cut-off list released by SRCC showed a minimal dip for the B. Com (Hons.) course while the cut-off for B.A. (Hons) Economics course was released only for select categories.

Courses Cut-off(%) General OBC SC ST PWD EWS Kashmiri Migrants B.Com (Hons.) 98.00 95.75 92.75 87.75 89.00 96.75 88.00 B.A. (Hons) Economics Closed Closed 94.25 Closed Closed 97.50 92.75

SRCC Third Cut-off 2019

The third cut-off of SRCC in 2019 along with a minimal dip from the previous cut-off.

Courses Cut-off(%) General OBC SC ST PWD EWS Kashmiri Migrants B.Com (Hons.) 97.75 95.375 92.25 86.75 88.50 Closed 87.75 B.A. (Hons) Economics Closed Closed 94.00 Closed Closed 97.25 92.25

SRCC Fourth Cut-off 2019

The cut-off for General category was closed in SRCC 2019 fourth cut-off for the B.Com (Hons.) courses while for the B.A. (Hons) Economics courses cut-off was closed for all courses except General and Kashmiri migrants category.

Courses Cut-off(%) General OBC SC ST PWD EWS Kashmiri Migrants B.Com (Hons.) Closed 95.25 92.00 86.25 87.50 96.50 87.75 B.A. (Hons) Economics 98.625 Closed Closed Closed Closed Closed 92.00

SRCC Fifth Cut-off 2019

The SRCC fifth cut-off was released for only a handful of candidates belonging to different categories.

Courses Cut-off(%) General OBC SC ST PWD EWS Kashmiri Migrants B.Com (Hons.) Closed 95.125 91.875 86.00 87.25 Closed 87.75 B.A. (Hons) Economics 98.625 Closed Closed Closed Closed Closed 91.50

SRCC Sixth Cut-off 2019

The details of the sixth cut off of SRCC for the previous year are provided below.

Courses Cut-off(%) General OBC SC ST PWD EWS Kashmiri Migrants B.Com (Hons.) Closed 95.00 91.75 85.25 87.00 Closed 87.75 B.A. (Hons) Economics 98.625 Closed Closed Closed 94.50 97.25 91.50

SRCC Seventh Cut-off 2019

This was the last cut-off list released by SRCC in 2019. Aspirants can find the details below.

Courses Cut-off(%) General OBC SC ST PWD EWS Kashmiri Migrants B.Com (Hons.) Closed 95.125 91.875 86.00 87.25 Closed 87.75 B.A. (Hons) Economics 98.625 94.50 Closed 94.00 Closed 97.25 91.50

SRCC Cut-Off 2020: Admission Procedure

Once the cut-off for SRCC 2020 is announced, students will be given a window of three days to report to the college for securing the admission. Candidates will be required to report to the college with all the requisite documents for verification. Post verification, candidates will receive a link for fee payment in their individual registration portals. Candidates will be required to complete the fee payment in order to secure their seat.

SRCC Fee Structure 2020

The fee structure for the undergraduate courses offered by SRCC is provided below.

Course Annual Fee (in Rs.) B.Com (H) 31300/- B.A (H) Economics 24210/-

SRCC: Facilities on Campus

Students of SRCC have access to all the facilities mentioned below on the campus:

Hostel: Well furnished hostel for boys (150 seats) and girls (53 seats)

Library: Wi-Fi enable, air-conditioned and computerized library

Tutorial Rooms: Fully air-conditioned and Wi-Fi enabled

Canteen: Fully air-conditioned and moderately priced

Auditorium: Houses a sitting capacity of 740 individuals

Bank: State Bank of India is located in the College premises

Books and Stationery Outlet

Photocopier Outlet

IT Centre and Resource Centre

Health Centre

Gynmasium

Physiotherapy Unit

Swimming Pool

Sports facilities: Basket Ball Court, Volley Ball Court, Sports Complex

About Sri Ram College of Commerce

Named in honour of its founder Sir Shri Ram, the Sri Ram College of Commerce was established in the year 1926. The college aims to achieve and sustain excellence in teaching and research along with enriching local, national and international communities through research.