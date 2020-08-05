Study at Home
SRCC (DU) Cut-Off 2020, Know Cut-off Trends, Courses, Admission, Fees, Facilities

Candidates seeking admission to SRCC can find complete details about SRCC 2020 cut-off including cut-off trends over the years here.

Aug 5, 2020 21:44 IST
SRCC Cut-Off 2020: A premier educational institution, the Sri Ram College of Commerce sees a fierce competition with students vying for admission to its few but highly demanded courses. Ranked among the top colleges of the University of Delhi’s North Campus, SRCC remains a top choice among students willing to pursue a career in Economics, Commerce or Business studies. That said, students who seek to secure admission to the caricatured courses offered by the college must be aware of the SRCC cut-off 2020. The colleges affiliated to the University of Delhi are expected to release the cut-off for 2020 admissions soon after the registration process is complete. As students complete their registration process and wait for the release of SRCC cut-off 2020, they can find complete information about the college and its facilities, admission procedure, etc., by going through the article below.

SRCC Cut Off 2020 - Important Dates

Events

Dates*

Last date of Application

31st August 2020

SRCC first cutoff list

To be notified

SRCC second cutoff list

To be notified

SRCC third cutoff list

To be notified

SRCC fourth cutoff list

To be notified

SRCC fifth cutoff list

To be notified

SRCC sixth cutoff list

To be notified

SRCC seventh cutoff list

To be notified

SRCC Cut-off 2020 - Details

The SRCC cut-off 2020 will be released course-wise, determined respectively by the individual departments. The cut-off of SRCC 2020 for the different departments will be decided on the basis of the ‘Best-of-four’ rule determined by the University of Delhi. The Sri Ram College of Commerce primarily offers two undergraduate courses - Bachelor of Commerce (Hons.), Bachelor of Arts (Hons.) Economics on merit-basis only. The cut-off for these two courses are also determined using the same rule for the marks obtained in the Class 12 or qualifying examination.

The SRCC cut-off 2020 for the undergraduate courses will be determined by the number of vailable seats, number of applicants, etc. Candidates who have selected SRCC as their college of choice during DU 2020 registrations can have an idea about the SRCC 2020 cut-off by looking at the cut-off trends provided below.

SRCC Cut-Off 2019: Bachelor of Commerce (Hons.)

In 2019, SRCC released a total of seven-cut off lists. Let us have a look at the cut-off of various categories from the previous year.

SRCC First Cut-off 2019

The first cut-off list released by SRCC made room for only a select applicants with the sky-high scores demanded from the students for the Bachelor of Commerce (Hons.) as well as Bachelor of Arts (Hons.) Economics courses.

Courses

Cut-off(%)

General

OBC

SC

ST

PWD

EWS

Kashmiri Migrants

B.Com (Hons.)

98.50

96.50

93.50

89.00

92.00

97.00

88.50

B.A. (Hons) Economics

98.75

96.75

94.50

92.50

94.50

98.25

95.50

SRCC Second Cut-off 2019

The second cut-off list released by SRCC showed a minimal dip for the B. Com (Hons.) course while the cut-off for B.A. (Hons) Economics course was released only for select categories.

Courses

Cut-off(%)

General

OBC

SC

ST

PWD

EWS

Kashmiri Migrants

B.Com (Hons.)

98.00

95.75

92.75

87.75

89.00

96.75

88.00

B.A. (Hons) Economics

Closed

Closed

94.25

Closed

Closed

97.50

92.75

SRCC Third Cut-off 2019

The third cut-off of SRCC in 2019 along with a minimal dip from the previous cut-off.

Courses

Cut-off(%)

General

OBC

SC

ST

PWD

EWS

Kashmiri Migrants

B.Com (Hons.)

97.75

95.375

92.25

86.75

88.50

Closed

87.75

B.A. (Hons) Economics

Closed

Closed

94.00

Closed

Closed

97.25

92.25

SRCC Fourth Cut-off 2019

The cut-off for General category was closed in SRCC 2019 fourth cut-off for the B.Com (Hons.) courses while for the B.A. (Hons) Economics courses cut-off was closed for all courses except General and Kashmiri migrants category.

Courses

Cut-off(%)

General

OBC

SC

ST

PWD

EWS

Kashmiri Migrants

B.Com (Hons.)

Closed

95.25

92.00

86.25

87.50

96.50

87.75

B.A. (Hons) Economics

98.625

Closed

Closed

Closed

Closed

Closed

92.00

SRCC Fifth Cut-off 2019

The SRCC fifth cut-off was released for only a handful of candidates belonging to different categories.

Courses

Cut-off(%)

General

OBC

SC

ST

PWD

EWS

Kashmiri Migrants

B.Com (Hons.)

Closed

95.125

91.875

86.00

87.25

Closed

87.75

B.A. (Hons) Economics

98.625

Closed

Closed

Closed

Closed

Closed

91.50

SRCC Sixth Cut-off 2019

The details of the sixth cut off of SRCC for the previous year are provided below.

Courses

Cut-off(%)

General

OBC

SC

ST

PWD

EWS

Kashmiri Migrants

B.Com (Hons.)

Closed

95.00

91.75

85.25

87.00

Closed

87.75

B.A. (Hons) Economics

98.625

Closed

Closed

Closed

94.50

97.25

91.50

SRCC Seventh Cut-off 2019

This was the last cut-off list released by SRCC in 2019. Aspirants can find the details below.

Courses

Cut-off(%)

General

OBC

SC

ST

PWD

EWS

Kashmiri Migrants

B.Com (Hons.)

Closed

95.125

91.875

86.00

87.25

Closed

87.75

B.A. (Hons) Economics

98.625

94.50

Closed

94.00

Closed

97.25

91.50

SRCC Cut-Off 2020: Admission Procedure

Once the cut-off for SRCC 2020 is announced, students will be given a window of three days to report to the college for securing the admission. Candidates will be required to report to the college with all the requisite documents for verification. Post verification, candidates will receive a link for fee payment in their individual registration portals. Candidates will be required to complete the fee payment in order to secure their seat.

SRCC Fee Structure 2020

The fee structure for the undergraduate courses offered by SRCC is provided below.

Course

Annual Fee (in Rs.)

B.Com (H)

31300/-

B.A (H) Economics

24210/-

SRCC: Facilities on Campus

Students of SRCC have access to all the facilities mentioned below on the campus:

  • Hostel: Well furnished hostel for boys (150 seats) and girls (53 seats)
  • Library: Wi-Fi enable, air-conditioned and computerized library
  • Tutorial Rooms: Fully air-conditioned and Wi-Fi enabled
  • Canteen: Fully air-conditioned and moderately priced
  • Auditorium: Houses a sitting capacity of 740 individuals
  • Bank: State Bank of India is located in the College premises
  • Books and Stationery Outlet
  • Photocopier Outlet
  • IT Centre and Resource Centre
  • Health Centre
  • Gynmasium
  • Physiotherapy Unit
  • Swimming Pool
  • Sports facilities: Basket Ball Court, Volley Ball Court, Sports Complex

About Sri Ram College of Commerce

Named in honour of its founder Sir Shri Ram, the Sri Ram College of Commerce was established in the year 1926. The college aims to achieve and sustain excellence in teaching and research along with enriching local, national and international communities through research.

