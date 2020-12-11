SSA Assam Assistant Teacher 2020 Result OUT @ssa.assam.gov.in, Submit Representations if any from 11 Dec against provisional list

SSA Assam Assistant Teacher 2020 Merit List: Sarba Siksha Abhiyan (SSA), Assam has released the Provisional Merit List for the post of Assistant Teacher (Lower Primary, Upper Primary-Social Science, Upper Primary- Maths & Science) under Axom Sarba Siksha Abhiyan Mission in connection. All candidates applied for SSA Assam Assistant Teacher 2020 Recruitment can download the provisional list through the official website of SSA.i.e.ssa.assam.gov.in.

Candidates can submit their complaint/ grievance, if any, through online mode from 11 December to 14 December 2020. To submit their complaint/grievance, candidates will have to visit the official website of SSA, Assam i.e. https://ssa.assam.gov.in. The candidates will have to submit their complaint/grievance through online mode only.

How and Where to Raise Grievance Against SSA Assistant Teacher 2020 Provisional Merit List?

Visit the official website of SSA.i.e.ssa.assam.gov.in. Click on latest available on the homepage. Then, click on SSA Assistant Teacher 2020 Provisional Merit List. It will redirect you to a new page. Click on Link for Complaint/Grievance from Candidates for the post of Asst. Teacher on Contractual basis. Log in with your credentials by entering your registered mobile number and OTP. The candidate will have to submit/write his/her complaint/grievance in the specific space. After that, the candidate can take print out for future reference. Complaint/Grievance can be submitted from 11 December 2020 to midnight of 14 December 2020.

The candidates should note that the complaint/Grievance communicated through FAX, email, phone, offline mode, postal communication etc. will not be entertained. The Provisional Merit List has published subject to further verification/authentication of the documents of the candidates and subject to fulfilment all other procedure.

Download SSA Assistant Teacher 2020 Provisional Merit List

Link for Complaint/Grievance from Candidates for the post of Asst. Teacher on Contractual basis

Publishing of name of the candidates in the Provisional Merit List does not confer any right to any candidate to get an appointment as Assistant Teacher. The authority reserves the right for further verification/authentication of any information pertaining to the eligibility criteria of any candidate. Provisional Merit List will automatically stand cancelled on publication of the Final Merit List. Candidates can check SSA Assam Assistant Teacher Result 2020 by clicking on the provided link.