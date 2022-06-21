SSC 2022 Recruitment Update: Commission to fill 70000 Vacancies, Complete 42000 Appointment Before December 2022

SSC 2022 Recruitment Update: Staff Selection Commission has issued an official notification for aspirants informing that about 70000 vacancies will be filled this year and 42000 appointments will be completed by December 2022.

SSC 2022 Recruitment Update: Staff Selection Commission has recently released a notification for the SSC Job Aspirants. The notification states that “The Commission, in its continuous efforts to expedite recruitment process, would be taking up the process of filling of about 70,000 additional vacancies. Notices of specific examinations will be uploaded on its website in due course”.

SSC to fill 70000 Vacancies, Complete 42000 Appointment by December 2022

Recently, Press Trust of India has announced on social media that SSC has drawn up plans to further fill up 67,768 vacancies for its forthcoming examinations immediately. It also states that Staff Selection Commission will complete 42000 Appointments before December 2022.

More employment opportunities in the Government of India as SSC to soon complete the process for issuance of appointment letters for 15,247 posts; letters to be issued by different departments in the next couple of months.

PM Modi Announced Over 10 Lakh Jobs in next 18 months

Recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that his government would be recruiting 10 lakh personnel within the next 18 months. This recruitment will be done through a major recruitment drive "on a mission mode" for proving government jobs that was derailed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It was announced officially that “PM Narendra Modi reviewed the status of Human Resources in all departments and ministries and instructed that recruitment of 10 lakh people be done by the Government in mission mode in next 1.5 years".

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) conducts some of the major exams for the recruitment of Graduate, Higher Secondary and Metric Level posts under various Government Organisation/ Departments/ Divisions. Every year millions of candidates apply for these posts in the hope of getting a government job. In 2022, SSC held some of the major exams including SSC CGL, SSC CHSL, SSC GD Constable Exam and is going to conduct SSC MTS, SSC Stenographer, SSC Constable, SSC Sub-Inspector, SSC Junior Hindi Translator Exam soon in 2022.