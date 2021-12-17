SSC Calendar 2022 Released @ssc.nic.in, Check CHSL, CGL, MTS and Other Recruitment Notification & Exam Date Here

SSC Calendar 2022 Released: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the calendar for various exam notification including SSC CHSL 2021, SSC CGL 2021, SSC MTS 2021, SSC Selection Posts Phase 10 2022, SSC Delhi Police Constable Driver 2022, SSC Delhi Police HC 2022, SSC CPO SI 2021, SSC JHT 201, SSC Scientific Assistant in IMD 2022, SSC Delhi Police MTS 2022, SSC JE 2021, SSC Steno 2021, SSC Delhi Police Constable Executive 2022 and SSC GD Constable 2022. Aspirants can check the notification date, registration date and exam date through the table below:
|
Name of the Exam
|
SSC Notification Date
|
SSC Registration Last Date
|
SSC Exam Date
|
Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2021
|
23 December 2021
|
23 January 2022
|
April 2022
|
Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2021
|
01 February 2022
|
07 March 2022
|
May 2022
|
Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff Examination, 2021
|
22 March 2022
|
30 April 2022
|
June 2022
|
Selection Post Examination, Phase-X, 2022
|
10 May 2022
|
09 June 2022
|
July 2022
|
Recruitment of Head Constable (Ministerial) in Delhi Police Examination-2022
|
17 May 2022
|
16 June 2022
|
September 2022
|
Recruitment of Constable (Driver) in Delhi Police Examination-2022
|
27 June 2022
|
26 July 2022
|
October 2022
|
Recruitment of Head Constable (AWO/TPO) in Delhi Police Examination-2022
|
04 July 2022
|
03 August 2022
|
November 2022
|
Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces Examination, 2021
|
14 August 2022
|
13 September 2022
|
December 2022
|
Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator and Senior Hindi Translator Examination, 2021
|
22 August 2022
|
21 September 2022
|
December 2022
|
Scientific Assistant in IMD Examination, 2022
|
29 August 2022
|
28 September 2022
|
January 2023
|
Recruitment of MTS (Civilian) in Delhi Police Examination- 2022
|
11 October 2022
|
15 November 2022
|
February 2023
|
Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying & Contracts) Examination, 2021
|
28 November 2022
|
27 December 2022
|
March 2023
|
Stenographer Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’ Examination, 2021
|
05 December 2022
|
31 December 2023
|
April 2023
|
Recruitment of Constable (Executive) Male/Female in Delhi Police Examination, 2022
|
09 January 2023
|
12 February 2023
|
May 2023
|
Constables (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2022
|
22 February 2023
|
31 March 2023
|
June 2023
SSC will released the notifications for the said exam on its official website. Candidates will be required to apply within the given time frame. Applicants then will be called for Computer Based Exam. The recruitment will be applicable all India basis.
Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is a government organisation which recruit candidates for various posts in the various Ministries and Departments of the Government of India and in Subordinate Offices every year.