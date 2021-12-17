Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

SSC Calendar 2022 Released @ssc.nic.in, Check CHSL, CGL, MTS and Other Recruitment Notification & Exam Date Here

SSC Calendar 2022 for CHSL, CGL, MTS, Selection Posts 10, Delhi Police Constable Driver, Delhi Police HC, CPO SI, JHT 201, Scientific Assistant in IMD, Delhi Police MTS, JE and Other Exam Available @ssc.nic.in. Check Dates Here.

Created On: Dec 17, 2021 19:20 IST
SSC Calendar 2022 Released: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the calendar for various exam notification including SSC CHSL 2021, SSC CGL 2021, SSC MTS 2021, SSC Selection Posts Phase 10 2022, SSC Delhi Police Constable Driver 2022, SSC Delhi Police HC 2022, SSC CPO SI 2021, SSC JHT 201, SSC Scientific Assistant in IMD 2022, SSC Delhi Police MTS 2022, SSC JE 2021, SSC Steno 2021, SSC Delhi Police Constable Executive 2022 and SSC GD Constable 2022. Aspirants can check the notification date, registration date and exam date through the table below:

Name of the Exam

SSC Notification Date

SSC Registration Last Date

SSC Exam Date

Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2021

23 December 2021

23 January 2022

April 2022

Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2021

01 February 2022

07 March 2022

May 2022

Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff Examination, 2021

22 March 2022

30 April 2022

June 2022

Selection Post Examination, Phase-X, 2022

10 May 2022

09 June 2022

July 2022

Recruitment of Head Constable (Ministerial) in Delhi Police Examination-2022

17 May 2022

16 June 2022

September 2022

Recruitment of Constable (Driver) in Delhi Police Examination-2022

27 June 2022

26 July 2022

October 2022

Recruitment of Head Constable (AWO/TPO) in Delhi Police Examination-2022

04 July 2022

03 August 2022

November 2022

Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces Examination, 2021

14 August 2022

13 September 2022

December 2022

Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator and Senior Hindi Translator Examination, 2021

22 August 2022

21 September 2022

December 2022

Scientific Assistant in IMD Examination, 2022

29 August 2022

28 September 2022

January 2023

Recruitment of MTS (Civilian) in Delhi Police Examination- 2022

11 October 2022

15 November 2022

February 2023

Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying & Contracts) Examination, 2021

28 November 2022

27 December 2022

March 2023

Stenographer Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’ Examination, 2021

05 December 2022

31 December 2023

April 2023

Recruitment of Constable (Executive) Male/Female in Delhi Police Examination, 2022

09 January 2023

12 February 2023

May 2023

Constables (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2022

22 February 2023

31 March 2023

June 2023

SSC will released the notifications for the said exam on its official website. Candidates will be required to apply within the given time frame. Applicants then will be called for Computer Based Exam. The recruitment will be applicable all India basis.

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is a government organisation which recruit candidates for various posts in the various Ministries and Departments of the Government of India and in Subordinate Offices every year.

 

FAQ

What is SSC Delhi Police Constable Drive Recruitment Notification Date ?

27 June 2022

What is SSC MTS 2022 Notification Date ?

22 March 2022

What is SSC CGL 20222 Notification Date ?

23 December 2021

What is SSC CHSL Notification 2022 Date ?

1 Feb 2022
