SSC Calendar 2022 Released @ssc.nic.in, Check CHSL, CGL, MTS and Other Recruitment Notification & Exam Date Here

SSC Calendar 2022 for CHSL, CGL, MTS, Selection Posts 10, Delhi Police Constable Driver, Delhi Police HC, CPO SI, JHT 201, Scientific Assistant in IMD, Delhi Police MTS, JE and Other Exam

SSC Calendar 2022 Released: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the calendar for various exam notification including SSC CHSL 2021, SSC CGL 2021, SSC MTS 2021, SSC Selection Posts Phase 10 2022, SSC Delhi Police Constable Driver 2022, SSC Delhi Police HC 2022, SSC CPO SI 2021, SSC JHT 201, SSC Scientific Assistant in IMD 2022, SSC Delhi Police MTS 2022, SSC JE 2021, SSC Steno 2021, SSC Delhi Police Constable Executive 2022 and SSC GD Constable 2022. Aspirants can check the notification date, registration date and exam date through the table below:

Name of the Exam SSC Notification Date SSC Registration Last Date SSC Exam Date Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2021 23 December 2021 23 January 2022 April 2022 Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2021 01 February 2022 07 March 2022 May 2022 Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff Examination, 2021 22 March 2022 30 April 2022 June 2022 Selection Post Examination, Phase-X, 2022 10 May 2022 09 June 2022 July 2022 Recruitment of Head Constable (Ministerial) in Delhi Police Examination-2022 17 May 2022 16 June 2022 September 2022 Recruitment of Constable (Driver) in Delhi Police Examination-2022 27 June 2022 26 July 2022 October 2022 Recruitment of Head Constable (AWO/TPO) in Delhi Police Examination-2022 04 July 2022 03 August 2022 November 2022 Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces Examination, 2021 14 August 2022 13 September 2022 December 2022 Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator and Senior Hindi Translator Examination, 2021 22 August 2022 21 September 2022 December 2022 Scientific Assistant in IMD Examination, 2022 29 August 2022 28 September 2022 January 2023 Recruitment of MTS (Civilian) in Delhi Police Examination- 2022 11 October 2022 15 November 2022 February 2023 Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying & Contracts) Examination, 2021 28 November 2022 27 December 2022 March 2023 Stenographer Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’ Examination, 2021 05 December 2022 31 December 2023 April 2023 Recruitment of Constable (Executive) Male/Female in Delhi Police Examination, 2022 09 January 2023 12 February 2023 May 2023 Constables (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2022 22 February 2023 31 March 2023 June 2023

SSC will released the notifications for the said exam on its official website. Candidates will be required to apply within the given time frame. Applicants then will be called for Computer Based Exam. The recruitment will be applicable all India basis.

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is a government organisation which recruit candidates for various posts in the various Ministries and Departments of the Government of India and in Subordinate Offices every year.