SSC CGL Tier 2 Marks 2023 (OUT) at ssc.nic.in: Download Mains Scorecard and Final Answer Key Here

SSC CGL Tier 2 Marks 2022 and SSC CGL Mains Answer Key have been released at ssc.nic.in. The candidates can check the direct link to download the marks and answer key in this article.

SSC CGL Tier 2 Marks and Answer Key 2023: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) uploaded the marks along with the final answer key of the SSC CGL Tier 2 Exam 2022-2023 conducted from 02 to 07 March 2023. Students, whether qualified or not qualified in the exam, can download SSC CGL Marks and Answer Key for Tier 2 from the website of the commission i.e. ssc.nic.in.

SSC CGL Tier 2 Marks Download 2023

The marks of all the candidates are available on the official website from May 29, 2023, from 4 PM onwards till June 12, 2023, upto 4 PM.

SSC CGL Tier 2 Final Answer Key Download 2023

The commission released SSC CGL Tier 2 Final Answer Key on 29 May 2023 in order to ensure greater transparency in the examination system and in the interest of the candidates. The final answer key link is available upto 12 June 2023.

SSC CGL Tier 2 Scorecard: Steps to Download SSC CGL Mains Marks 2023

The candidates can check the steps to download SSC CGL Mains Scorecard with the help of the steps provided in this article below:

Step 1: Visit the website of the commission - ssc.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the marks link

Step 4: Enter your details

Step 5: Download SSC CGL 2 Marks 2023

How to Download SSC CGL Tier 2 Final Answer Key 2023 ?



Students can check the step-by-step details to download the final answer key for SSC CGL Tier 2 Exam 2023

Step 1: Go to the official website of SSC (ssc.nic.in)

Step 2: Click the pdf link given on the official website 'Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2022 (Tier-II) – Uploading of Final Answer Key(s) along with Candidates’ Response Sheets(s)'

Step 4: SSC CGL Tier 2 Final Answer Key PDF will appear on your screen

Step 5: Scroll Download the PDF and click on 'Click here for Final Answer Keys along with Question Paper(s)'

Step 6: It will redirect you to log in where you are required to enter your roll number and password

Step 7: Check final answers of the exam

SSC CGL Tier 2 Marks Overview 2023

Exam Conducting Body Staff Selection Commission Exam Name Combined Graduate Level Tier 2 Exam Vacancy Details 37409 Type Marks and Final Answer Key SSC CGL Tier 2 Exam Date 02 to 07 March 2023 SSC CGL Tier 2 Marks Date 29 May to 12 June 2023 SSC CGL Tier 2 Final Anwer Key Date 29 May to 12 June 2023 Offiicial Website www.ssc.nic.in



The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) announced SSC CGL Result 2023 for Tier 2 Exam on May 13, 2023 at ssc.nic.in for filling up various Group B and C posts.