SSC CHSL Application Status 2020: Check Region-wise Tier 1 Online Application Status Here

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the application status of the candidates, Whose Examination was Initially Scheduled Between 20/03/2020 To 28/03/2020 but could not be conducted due to Covid 19 Pandemic, for Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) Posts. Check Link Here

Oct 1, 2020 18:54 IST
SSC CHSL Online Application Status
SSC CHSL Application Status 2020: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the application status of the candidates, Whose Examination was Initially Scheduled Between 20/03/2020 To 28/03/2020 but could not be conducted due to Covid 19 Pandemic, for Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) Posts for Eastern Region (ER), MP Region, North Region (NR) and Kerala Karnataka Region (KKR). The candidates can check whether their application is accepted or rejected through on SSC Regional Websites.

SSC CHSL Application Status Links are given below. The candidates can check SSC CHSL Tier 1 Application Status, directly, through the links using their Roll Number or Registration or Name and Date of Birth.

 

Name of the Region

SSC CHSL Application Status Region-wise Link

SSC Websites

SSC Eastern Region

SSC Eastern Region CHSL Application Status

http://www.sscer.org/

SSC North Region

SSC North Region CHSL Application Status

http://www.sscnr.net.in/

SSC Central Region

SSC Central Region CHSL Application Status

http://www.ssc-cr.org/

SSC Kerala Karnataka Region

SSC Kerala Karnataka CHSL Application Status

https://ssckkr.kar.nic.in/

SSC Madhya Pradesh Region

SSC MP Region CHSL Application Status

http://www.sscmpr.org/

SSC Southern Region

SSC Southern Region Application Status

http://www.sscsr.gov.in/

SSC North Western Region

SSC North Western Region CHSL Application Status

http://www.sscnwr.org/

SSC Western Region

SSC Western Region  CHSL Application Status

http://www.sscwr.net/

SSC North Eastern Region

SSC North Eastern Region CHSL Application Status

http://www.sscner.org.in/

SSC CHSL Exam will be held from 12 to 16 October 2020 and from 19  to 21 October 2020 for left over candidates. In order to appear for the exam, the candidates shall be required to download their e-admit card.

The candidates can check SSC CHSL Admit Card Update through the link below:

SSC CHSL Admit Card 2020 Download

UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.

