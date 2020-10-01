SSC CHSL Application Status 2020: Check Region-wise Tier 1 Online Application Status Here

SSC CHSL Application Status 2020: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the application status of the candidates, Whose Examination was Initially Scheduled Between 20/03/2020 To 28/03/2020 but could not be conducted due to Covid 19 Pandemic, for Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) Posts for Eastern Region (ER), MP Region, North Region (NR) and Kerala Karnataka Region (KKR). The candidates can check whether their application is accepted or rejected through on SSC Regional Websites.

SSC CHSL Application Status Links are given below. The candidates can check SSC CHSL Tier 1 Application Status, directly, through the links using their Roll Number or Registration or Name and Date of Birth.

SSC CHSL Exam will be held from 12 to 16 October 2020 and from 19 to 21 October 2020 for left over candidates. In order to appear for the exam, the candidates shall be required to download their e-admit card.

The candidates can check SSC CHSL Admit Card Update through the link below:

SSC CHSL Admit Card 2020 Download