SSC CHSL Eligibility is prescribed by the Staff Selection Commission in its official notification. It includes age limit, educational qualifications, number of attempts, and nationality required for the exam. Candidates who fail to meet any of these conditions will be disqualified from the SSC CHSL 2025 recruitment. Hence, they must check the eligibility criteria before applying online. Here we have shared the detailed SSC CHSL Eligibility Criteria 2025 and norms, as prescribed by the commission, that candidates must satisfy to appear for the exam. SSC CHSL Eligibility SSC CHSL is a national-level examination conducted annually by the Staff Selection Commission to recruit candidates for various Group C posts, including Lower Division Clerk (LDC), Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA), and Data Entry Operator (DEO). This year, the commission released the SSC CHSL Notification to fill 3,131 vacancies. The Tier 1 exam is scheduled to be held from September 8 to 18, 2025.

Aspirants planning to appear for the exam must carefully check the SSC CHSL age limit and educational qualifications before submitting their application. It’s essential to meet all eligibility criteria to avoid disqualification during the selection process. In this article, we have detailed the SSC CHSL 2025 eligibility criteria for all categories. SSC CHSL Age Limit (as on 01/08/2025) According to the SSC CHSL eligibility, male and female aspirants must be above the minimum age limit of 18 years. Interested candidates must fall within the age bracket of 18 to 27 years. It implies candidates must not exceed the upper age limit of 27 years. Also, check: SSC CHSL Syllabus

SSC CHSL Previous Year Cut Off

SSC CHSL Salary

SSC CHSL Previous Year Question Paper SSC CHSL Age Relaxation SSC provides age relaxation to candidates applying for the SSC CHSL exam based on their category, gender, and professional background. These relaxations are granted as per the government norms and are clearly mentioned in the official notification. Candidates can check the detailed age relaxation criteria in the table below.

Categories Age relaxation beyond the upper age limit SC/ ST 5 years OBC 3 years PwBD + Unreserved 10 years PwBD + OBC 13 years PwBD + SC/ ST 15 years Ex-Servicemen 03 years after deducting the military service rendered from the actual age as of the closing date. Candidates who were usually resident in Jammu and Kashmir between January 1, 1980 and December 31, 1989. 5 years Defence personnel who are handicapped while on duty during hostilities with any foreign country or in a troubled area and are subsequently released. 3 years Defence personnel who are handicapped while on duty during hostilities with any foreign country or in a disturbed area and are subsequently released (SC/ST). 8 years Central Government Civilian Employees: Who have delivered not less than three years of regular and continuous service as of the closing date for acceptance of online applications (SC/ST). Up to 40 years of age Central Government Civilian Employees: Those who have served for at least three years on a regular and continuous basis as of the closing date for online applications (SC/ST). Up to 45 years of age Women who are widowed, divorced, or judicially separated and have not remarried. Up to 35 years of age Women who are widowed, divorced, or judicially separated and have not remarried (SC/ST). Up to 40 years of age