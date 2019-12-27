SSC CHSL Final Marks 2017 Released @ssc.nic.in, Check Marks and Other Updates Here

SSC CHSL Final Marks 2017: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the final marks obtained by the candidates for Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) Exam 2017. All candidates who have qualified in the earlier held SSC CHSL exam, can check their final marks obtained by them which are available on the official website of SSC-ssc.nic.in.

Candidates can check their final marks for the Skill Test/ Document Verification of Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Examination 2017. In a bid to check their final marks, candidates will have to provide their credentials like Examination Name, Roll No/ Registration No and Registration Password on the official website.

It is to be noted that SSC has published the final result of Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Examination 2017 on 20.12.2019 on its official website.

According to the result uploaded on the official website, a total of 5,874‬ candidate were finally selected out of which 2646 are in LDC/ JSA/ JPA, 3222 in PA/ SA and 6 for DEO Posts. SSC CHSL Final Merit has been determined on the basis of total score obtained by them in SSC CHSL Tier-I and SSC CHSL Tier-II. The SSC CHSL Tier-2 Result was declared by the Commission on 10 May 2019.



How to check the SSC CHSL Final Marks 2017?

Go to SSC official website - https://ssc.nic.in/

Visit to the Latest News section given on the homepage.

Click on the link-Uploading of Final Marks of Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Examination 2017 available on the home page.

A new window will be open on your screen.

Check the link and provide your login credentials.

Take printout of your marks for future reference.

Candidates are advised to check the official website of Staff Selection Commission (SSC) for latest updates regarding SSC CHSL Exam 2017.