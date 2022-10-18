SSC CHSL Skill Test 2020 (Out) @ssc.nic.in: Download Here

Staff Selection Commission has been announced on ssc.nic.in. The candidates can download the PDF and Other details here.

SSC CHSL Skill Test 2020: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced the result of the Skill Test Exam for the post of Combined Higher Secondary Level Exam 2020. The commission has shortlisted a total of 247 candidates under DEST and 11297 candidates of Typing Test. Those candidates who appeared in this test can download SSC CHSL Result 2022. Shortlisted candidates will be called to appear for Document Verification (DV).

SSC CHSL Skill Test Download Link

According to the official website, “The schedule for conduct of Document Verification will be available on the respective websites of the Regional Offices of the Commission shortly. Shortlisted candidates may visit the website of the respective Regional Offices of the Commission regularly for further updates thereon.”

Let’s check the steps to download SSC CHSL Skill Test 2020 below:

First of all, visit the website of the commission and then ‘Result Section’

Then, click on ‘Result’ Link given against the combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2020 - Declaration of result of Skill Test (DEST/Typing Test) for short-listing Candidates to appear in Document Verification.'

Download SSC CHSL Skill Test Result PDF

Check details of the shortlisted candidates

SSC CHSL DEST Cut Off Percentage

Category Cut-off Percentage UR 5 OBC 7 EWS 7 SC 7 ST 7

SSC CHSL Typing Test Cut Off Percentage

Category Cut-off Percentage UR 7 OBC 10 EWS 10 SC 10 ST 10

The candidates can check the detailed cut off percentage for each and every category in the link below:

SSC CHSL Skill Test Cut Off Marks