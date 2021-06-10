SSC CHSL Skill Test Result 2018 Out @ssc.nic.in: Download Selection List, Cut-Off for DV

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the result of skill test (Typing Test/Data Entry Speed Test (DEST) for Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination 2018 for the post of DEO/LDC/JSA, PA/SA.

SSC CHSL Skill Test Result 2018: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the result of skill test (Typing Test/Data Entry Speed Test (DEST) for Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination 2018 for the post of DEO/LDC/JSA, PA/SA. Candidates, who appeared in SSC CHSL Skill Test 2018, can download SSC CHSL Typing Test Result from the official website of SSC - ssc.nic.in

SSC CHSL Skill Test Result Link is given below. The candidates can download SSC CHSL 2018 Typing Test, directly, through the links below:

SSC CHSL Typing Test Result Download PDF for LDC/JSA, PA/SA

SSC CHSL Skill Test Result Download PDF for DEO C&AG

SSC CHSL Typing Test Result Download PDF for DEO Other than C&AG

SSC CHSL Typing Test Result Notice



Candidates can check Cut-off on percentage of errors/mistakes below:

Category DEST for Department other than C&AG DEST for C&AG Typing Test UR 5% 5% 7% EWS 7% 7% 10% OBC 7% 7% 10% SC 7% 7% 10% ST 7% 7% 10% ESM 7% 7% 10% OH 7% 7% 10% HH 7% 7% 10% VH 7% 7% 10% PWD Others 7% 7% 10%

SSC CHSL 2018 Selected Candidates List

Category DEST for Department other than C&AG DEST for C&AG Typing Test UR 8 229 3458 EWS - 163 2920 OBC 3 406 5097 SC 1 185 2955 ST - 102 1674 ESM - 24 942 OH - 17 242 HH - 18 159 VH - 1 236 PWD Others - - 35

SSC CHSL 2018 DV Round:

All qualified candidates will now appear for SSC CHSL DV Round The schedule for conduct of Document Verification will be available on the respective websites of the Regional Offices of the Commission shortly. Shortlisted candidates may visit website of the respective Regional Offices of the Commission regularly, for further updates.

Details of error percentage of the candidates in Skill Test will be uploaded on Commission website on 15 June 2021. Candidates may log in by using their Registered ID and Password. This facility will be available from 15 June 2021 to 30 June 2021.