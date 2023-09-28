SSC CHSL Tier 1 Result 2023: Only 9% of Candidates Qualified for Tier 2 Exam, Check Cut Off Here

The Staff Selection Commission of India (SSC) declared the SSC CHSL Tier 1 result on September 27. A total of 19556 candidates have been declared qualified in the tier 1 exam and are eligible to appear for the tier 2 Exam. Check here for a detailed analysis of SSC CHSL tier 1 results.

 

SSC CHSL Tier 1 Result 2023 analysis: check pass percentage
SSC CHSL Tier 1 Result 2023 analysis: check pass percentage

SSC CHSL Tier 1 Result 2023: The Staff Selection Commission of India (SSC) announced the SSC CHSL Tier 1 result on September 27. The SSC Tier 1 result has been released in PDF format containing the candidate’s name, roll and date of birth. Based on the SSC CHSL 2023 result, a total of 19556 candidates have been declared qualified in the tier 1 exam and are eligible to appear for the tier 2 Exam.

Moreover, among the total qualified candidates, 17,495  candidates qualified for the LDC/JSA post, 754 for DEO (CAG & DCA) and  1307 for DEO (other than CAG & DCA). The Commission has conducted Tier-I of the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination (CHSL) between August 2 to 7, 2023 in the computer-based mode at various designated online testing centres across India. More than 32 lakh candidates have appeared in the tier 1 exam. However, the exact number of candidates registered and appeared is yet to be released by the examination authority. 

Career Counseling

SSC CHSL 2023 Tier 1 Result: Only 9% of the candidates selected for Tier 2

According to the SSC CHSL 2023 result data, only 9% of the candidates are able to qualify for the tier 2 exam. Earlier, the commission announced that recruitment is being conducted to fill 1762 posts of lower division clerks, junior secretariat assistants, and data entry operators. For the above-mentioned posts, the commission has selected only 19556 candidates for appearing in the tier 2 and skill test exams. 

Also Read - एसएससी सीजीएल टियर 1 परीक्षा का रिजल्ट ssc.nic.in पर घोषित, ये रहा Direct Link

The post-wise category cut-off marks and the number of candidates short-listed for appearing for the Tier-II examination are mentioned below. 

SSC CHSL 2023 Tier cutoff score and candidates selected

SSC CHSL 2023 Tier 1 LDC/JSA Posts: A total of 17,495  candidates were selected for LDC/JSA posts. The highest number of candidates has been selected from the SC category followed by the General category candidates. For more details on the SSC CHSL cutoff score and number of candidates qualified check the table below. 

SSC CHSL 2023 Tier 1  LDC/JSA cutoff score and candidates selected

Category

Cutoff Score

Candidates Qualified

UR

153.91142

2890

SC

136.41166

3290

ST

124.52592

1450

OBC

152.26953

5405

EWS

151.09782

2536

ESM

102.47651

878

OH

132.44172

245

HH

94.08797

199

VH

132.21752

265

SSC CHSL 2023 Tier 1 DEO (CAG & DCA) Posts: 

A total of 754 candidates were selected for DEO (CAG & DCA) posts. The highest number of candidates has been selected from the general category followed by the OBC category candidates. For more details on the SSC CHSLE cutoff score and the number of candidates who qualified check the table below. 

SSC CHSL 2023 Tier 1  DEO (CAG & DCA) cutoff score and candidates selected

Category

Cutoff Score

Candidates Qualified

UR

169.92585

342

SC

157.67965

165

OBC

169.92585

247

Total

497.53135

754



SSC CHSL 2023 Tier 1 DEO (other than CAG & DCA) Posts: 

A total of 1307 candidates were selected for DEO (other than CAG & DCA) posts. The highest number of candidates has been selected from the general category followed by the OBC category candidates. For more details on the SSC CHSL cutoff score and the number of candidates who qualified check the table below. 

SSC CHSL 2023 Tier 1  DEO (CAG & DCA) cutoff score and candidates selected

Category

Cutoff Score

Candidates Qualified

UR

169.28877

323

SC

157.32139

227

ST

154.5803

65

OBC

168.77506

378

EWS

169.28877

164

ESM

126.84662

100

HH

115.87954

50

Total

--

1307

When will the SSC CHSL 2023 Tier 2 exam be conducted?

The SSC CHSL Tier 2 exam notification will be announced soon. The SSC CHSL Tier 2 exam involves a descriptive paper conducted in pen and paper mode. The Tier 2 paper will consist of an essay writing section of 300 -350 words and a Letter/Application writing section of approximately 250 words. The maximum mark allotted for the Tier 2 exam is 100, and the test duration will be of 1 hour. To qualify for Tier 2, candidates must score a minimum of 33% marks. 

SSC CHSL Tier 2 selection process 2023

Topic

Language

Time Duration

Maximum Marks

Mode

Essay and Letter or Application

English / Hindi

60 minutes

100

Pen and Paper

 

Related Categories

Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play
Next