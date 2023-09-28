SSC CHSL Tier 1 Result 2023: Only 9% of Candidates Qualified for Tier 2 Exam, Check Cut Off Here

The Staff Selection Commission of India (SSC) declared the SSC CHSL Tier 1 result on September 27. A total of 19556 candidates have been declared qualified in the tier 1 exam and are eligible to appear for the tier 2 Exam. Check here for a detailed analysis of SSC CHSL tier 1 results.

SSC CHSL Tier 1 Result 2023: The Staff Selection Commission of India (SSC) announced the SSC CHSL Tier 1 result on September 27. The SSC Tier 1 result has been released in PDF format containing the candidate’s name, roll and date of birth. Based on the SSC CHSL 2023 result, a total of 19556 candidates have been declared qualified in the tier 1 exam and are eligible to appear for the tier 2 Exam.

Moreover, among the total qualified candidates, 17,495 candidates qualified for the LDC/JSA post, 754 for DEO (CAG & DCA) and 1307 for DEO (other than CAG & DCA). The Commission has conducted Tier-I of the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination (CHSL) between August 2 to 7, 2023 in the computer-based mode at various designated online testing centres across India. More than 32 lakh candidates have appeared in the tier 1 exam. However, the exact number of candidates registered and appeared is yet to be released by the examination authority.

SSC CHSL 2023 Tier 1 Result: Only 9% of the candidates selected for Tier 2

According to the SSC CHSL 2023 result data, only 9% of the candidates are able to qualify for the tier 2 exam. Earlier, the commission announced that recruitment is being conducted to fill 1762 posts of lower division clerks, junior secretariat assistants, and data entry operators. For the above-mentioned posts, the commission has selected only 19556 candidates for appearing in the tier 2 and skill test exams.

The post-wise category cut-off marks and the number of candidates short-listed for appearing for the Tier-II examination are mentioned below.

SSC CHSL 2023 Tier cutoff score and candidates selected

SSC CHSL 2023 Tier 1 LDC/JSA Posts: A total of 17,495 candidates were selected for LDC/JSA posts. The highest number of candidates has been selected from the SC category followed by the General category candidates. For more details on the SSC CHSL cutoff score and number of candidates qualified check the table below.

SSC CHSL 2023 Tier 1 LDC/JSA cutoff score and candidates selected

Category Cutoff Score Candidates Qualified UR 153.91142 2890 SC 136.41166 3290 ST 124.52592 1450 OBC 152.26953 5405 EWS 151.09782 2536 ESM 102.47651 878 OH 132.44172 245 HH 94.08797 199 VH 132.21752 265

SSC CHSL 2023 Tier 1 DEO (CAG & DCA) Posts:

A total of 754 candidates were selected for DEO (CAG & DCA) posts. The highest number of candidates has been selected from the general category followed by the OBC category candidates. For more details on the SSC CHSLE cutoff score and the number of candidates who qualified check the table below.

SSC CHSL 2023 Tier 1 DEO (CAG & DCA) cutoff score and candidates selected

Category Cutoff Score Candidates Qualified UR 169.92585 342 SC 157.67965 165 OBC 169.92585 247 Total 497.53135 754







SSC CHSL 2023 Tier 1 DEO (other than CAG & DCA) Posts:

A total of 1307 candidates were selected for DEO (other than CAG & DCA) posts. The highest number of candidates has been selected from the general category followed by the OBC category candidates. For more details on the SSC CHSL cutoff score and the number of candidates who qualified check the table below.

SSC CHSL 2023 Tier 1 DEO (CAG & DCA) cutoff score and candidates selected

Category Cutoff Score Candidates Qualified UR 169.28877 323 SC 157.32139 227 ST 154.5803 65 OBC 168.77506 378 EWS 169.28877 164 ESM 126.84662 100 HH 115.87954 50 Total -- 1307

When will the SSC CHSL 2023 Tier 2 exam be conducted?

The SSC CHSL Tier 2 exam notification will be announced soon. The SSC CHSL Tier 2 exam involves a descriptive paper conducted in pen and paper mode. The Tier 2 paper will consist of an essay writing section of 300 -350 words and a Letter/Application writing section of approximately 250 words. The maximum mark allotted for the Tier 2 exam is 100, and the test duration will be of 1 hour. To qualify for Tier 2, candidates must score a minimum of 33% marks.