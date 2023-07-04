SSC CHSL Tier 2 Answer Key 2023 OUT at ssc.nic.in: Download Mains Response Sheet Here

SSC CHSL Tier 2 Answer Key 2023 has been released by the Staff Selection Commission. Candidates can check the direct link to download SSC CHSL Mains Answer Key, Objection Details and Other Details from this page.

SSC CHSL Tier 2 Answer Key 2023: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the answer key of the Combined Higher Secondary Level Exam (CHSL Exam) 2023. The exam was conducted on June 26, 2023. The answer key link of the exam is available at ssc.nic.in. Other than this, the commission has uploaded the individual response sheet of the candidates on its official website. The candidates can also raise objections against the answer key the details for which details are provided in this article.

SSC CHSL Tier 2 Answer Key Link 2023

SSC Answer Key Link is available here. The candidates are advised to download SSC CHSL Mains Exam from this page. Students can calculate their marks with the help of the official answer key.

SSC CHSL Tier 2 Answer Key Download Here

SSC CHSL Mains Answer Key Objection Details

The candidates can challenge the official answer key online. They are required to send their representation in respect of the tentative Answer Keys, if any, from 04 to 06 July 2023. The objection can be submitted with a payment of Rs. 100 per question.

Further, it is also informed that the Commission would obtain Option-cumPreference before the declaration of the final result of aforesaid exam. A Notice in this regard would be shortly uploaded activating the Option-cum-Preference window/tab for the candidates to submit their preferences within the specified period of time mentioned therein. The candidates are advised to visit the

Commission’s website and also the website of that Regional/Sub-Regional office from where they have appeared in the examination at regular intervals for further updates. Candidates who fail to exercise their Option-cum-Preference during the aforesaid period, shall not be given any further opportunity for submission of their Option-cum-Preference and such candidates will not be considered for inclusion in the final merit list/final selection.

Steps to Download SSC CHSL Mains Answer Key 2023 ?

Step 1: Visit the website of the commission - ssc.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the answer key link 'Uploading of Tentative Answer Keys along with Candidates’ Response Sheet(s) of Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination (Tier-II) - 2022'

Step 3: A PDF will be opened on your screen

Step 4: Scroll the PDF and click on 'Link for candidate’s response sheet, tentative answer keys and for Submission of Representation'

Step 5: Select Exam and login into your account using your roll number and password

Step 6: Download SSC CHSL Mains Answer Key 2023

SSC CHSL Tier 1 Exam was held on March 09 to 21 2023 across the country and the result was declared on May 19, 2023. A total of 40224 candidates qualified in the Tier 1 Exam and were shortlisted for the mains exam.