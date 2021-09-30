SSC CHSL Tier 2 Result 2019 Today @ssc.nic.in, Check Details Here

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will release the result of Tier 2 Exam for Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) Posts on 30 September on ssc.nic.in. Check Updates Here.

SSC CHSL Tier 2 Result 2019: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will release the result of Tier 2 Exam for Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) Posts, today, on ssc.nic.in. SSC CHSL Tier 2 was conducted on 14 February 2021. As per SSC Result Calendar, the candidates who participated in SSC CHSL Tier 2 2021 can download SSC CHSL Tier 2 Result on 30 September 2021.

A merit list, consists of roll number of selected candidates, shall be prepared by the commission. Candidates are advised to keep a track on this page for updates regarding the result.

SSC CHSL Tier 3 2019

Candidates who would qualify in the Tier 2 shall be called for SSC CHSL Tier 3. Skill Test shall be conducted for Data Entry Operators (DEO) and Typing Test for Lower Divisional Clerk (LDC)/ Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA) and Postal Assistant (PA)/ Sorting Assistant (SA). The candidates will asked to type with a speed of 30 wpm in English and 30 wpm in Hindi in 10 minutes for the post of LDC/ JSA and Postal Assistant/ Sorting Assistant while for the post of DEO, candidates shall be required to type 8,000 Key Depressions per hour on Computer.

SSC CHSL Tier 1 Exam was conducted from 17 to 19 March 2020 and from 12 October to 26 October 2020. SSC CHSL Tier 2 Result 2019 was announced on 15 February 2021

How to Download SSC CHSL Tier 2 Result 2019 ?

Go to official website of SSC - ssc.nic.in Click on ‘Result’ Section and go to ‘CHSL’ Tab Now, click on the result link Download SSC CHSC Tier 2 Result PDF Check roll number of selected candidates

SSC CHSL 2019 Recruitment is being done to fill 4893 posts of LDC/JSA, PA/SA & DEO. Online Applications were invited till 10 January 2020.