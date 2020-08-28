SSC CPO 2018: Notice Released for Review Medical Examination (RME) @ssc.nic.in

SSC CPO 2018: Staff Selection Commission (SSC), on 28 September 2020, has released an important notice regarding Review Medical Examination (RME) for SIs in Delhi Police, CAPFs and ASIs in CISF Examination, 2018 on its official website www.ssc.nic.in. As per the notice, those candidates who were declared medically unfit during the Detailed Medical Examination (DME), held from 16 March to 21 March 2020, can appeal for Review Medical Exam (RME). The appeal can be within 15 days from the date of publication of this Notice.

SSC Notice Reads, “The candidates of the Sub-Inspectors in Delhi Police, Central Armed Police Forces and Asst. Sub-Inspectors in CISF Examination, 2018 who were declared medically unfit during the Detailed Medical Examination (DME) conducted w.e.f. 16.03.2020 to 21.03.2020 but could not prefer an Appeal for Review Medical Examination (RME) within the stipulated 15 days after their rejection due to the Nationwide lockdown, may prefer their Appeal to the following:

IG (Pers) FHQ BSF, Block No. 10, CGO Complex, Lodhi Road, New Delhi – 110003.”

The commission has released SSC CPO Medical Admit Card on regional websites of SSC. The candidates can check links for downloading the admit card through the link given below:

SSC CPO Medical Admit Card Download

SSC is conducting the medical exam from 24 August to 10 September 2020. Earlier, the exam which was scheduled from 23 March 2020 was postponed due to COVD - 19 lockdown.

SSC SIs in Delhi Police, CAPFs and ASIs in CISF Examination, 2018 Review Medical Examination (RME) Notice PDF