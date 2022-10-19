SSC CPO SI Admit Card 2022: Application Status Available @sscsr.gov.in

SSC CPO SI Admit Card 2022 will be released soon by the Staff Selection Commission will soon release the admit card for the online exam for CPO SI Exam 2022.

SSC CPO SI Admit Card 2022: Staff Selection Commission, Southern Region (SR) has activated the link of the application status of the exam scheduled to be held from 09 November to 11 November 2022 for recruitment to the post of Sub Inspector (Executive) for Delhi Police and Sub-Inspector (GD) in CAPF. Students who registered themselves for SSC CPO SI 2022 can check the status of the submitted application from the regional websites of the commission.

SSC CPO Admit Card Link will be available on the official websites of SSC KKR, SSC SR, SSC NR, SSC ER, SSC NWR, SSC NER, SSC MPR, and SSC WR. The candidates will be able to check their respective date, time venue for SSC SI Exam 2022 in their admit card. The candidates can check the links below: