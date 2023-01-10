SSC Delhi Police HC Final Answer Key 2022 (Out): Check Marks Updates

SSC Delhi Police HC Final Answer Key 202 has been released by the Staff Selection Commission at ssc.nic.in . Candidates can check the direct link below.

SSC Delhi Police HC Final Answer Key 2022: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) released the final answer key and response sheet of the candidates for the online Head Constable (Ministerial) Exam 2022 conducted for recruitment in Delhi Police. Students can download DP HC Answer Key by visiting the website of the commission i.e. ssc.nic.in. SSC Delhi Police HC Answer Key Link is also provided in this article below:

The commission is also releasing the marks of all the participants in the exam on 10 January 2023. The candidates whether qualified in the exam or not can check their individual marks from the website of the commission, once available.

SSC Delhi Police Head Constable Final Answer Key Download Click Here

SSC Delhi Police HC Marks 2022

The commission is also releasing the marks of all the participants in the exam on 10 January 2023. The candidates whether qualified in the exam or not can check their individual marks from the website of the commission, once available.

Delhi Police HC Final Answer Key 2022: Check Steps to Download DP HC Final Answer Key Here.

Firstly, go to the website of the commission Click on the Delhi Police HC Final Answer Key PDF Link ‘ Head Constable (Ministerial) in Delhi Police Examination, 2022: Uploading of Candidates’ Response Sheet(s) along with Final Answer Keys’ Download Delhi Police HC Answer Key PDF Scroll the PDF and click on ‘For Final Answer Keys - Head Constable (Ministerial) in Delhi Police Examination, 2022 -Click here’ Provide the details Check the final answer key

The commission conducted the online exam on 28 December 2022 across the country and declared30 the result on 30 January 2023. Shortlisted candidates will be called for PE&MT which will be conducted by the Delhi Police. The schedule of PE&MT will be communicated by Delhi Police in due course.