SSC Exam Date 2022 for Delhi Police HC, MTS Tier, 2, CHSL Tier 2 Released @ssc.nic.in, Check Here

SSC Exam Date 2022: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced the dates of the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Tier 2 Examination 2021, Head Constable (Ministerial) in Delhi Police Exam 2022 and Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Paper 2 2021 on its website i.e. ssc.nic.in. Candidates can check the SSC Exam Dates in the table below:

Exam Name Exam Date SSC CHSL Tier 2 Exam 2021-22 18 September 2022 SSC Delhi Police Head Constable Exam 2022 10 to 20 October 2022 SSC MTS Paper 2 2021-22 06 November 2022

SSC CHSL Tier 2 Exam 2022

The commission has selected a total of 54104 candidates for the Tier 2 Exam. SSC Tier 2 Exam is a descriptive type exam and there will be questions on essay writing and letter & application writing, The total marks for the exam are 100. The candidates will be required to write 200 to 250 words and 150 to 200 words for letter and application writing. The candidates are required to score at least 33% marks.

SSC Delhi Police Head Constable Exam 2022

SSC uploaded the notification for the recruitment of 835 posts of Head Constable. Male and Female candidates who have applied for this recruitment can appear for the selection exam on the scheduled date and time. There will be 100 questions on General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude (Basic Arithmetic Skill), General Intelligence,English Language (Basic Knowledge) and Computer Fundamentals, MS Excel, MS Word, Communication, Internet, WWW and Web Browsers etc. The total marks are 100 marks.

SSC MTS Paper 2 Exam 2022

SSC will organize the exam Paper 2 who will clear SSC MTS Paper 1 Exam which was conducted from 05 July 2022 to 22 July 2022.

"The above schedule is subject to the prevailing conditions and Government guidelines issued from time to time regarding the handling of the Covid-19 pandemic. The candidates are advised to visit the website of the Commission at regular intervals for further updates."