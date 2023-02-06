SSC Exam Date 2023: CHSL Tier 1 and CGL Tier 2 Exam Schedule OUT at ssc.nic.in: Check Admit Card Updates

SSC Exam Date 2023: Staff Selection Commission released the exam dates for CHSL Tier 1 Exam 2022-23 and CGL Tier 2 2022-23. Candidates can check the details here.

SSC Exam Date 2023 for CGL and CHSL: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced the exam dates for Combined Higher Secondary Examination 2022 (Tier-I) and Combined Graduate Level Examination 2022 (Tier-II) on its website i.e. ssc.nic.in. Candidates who have applied for SSC CHSL Recruitment 2023 and those who appeared in SSC CGL Tier 1 Exam can check the SSC Exam Date in the table given below:

SSC Exam SSC Exam Date 2023 SSC CGL Tier 2 Exam 02 March to 07 March 2023 SSC CHSL Tier 1 Exam 09 March to 21 March 2023

SSC Admit Card 2023 Date

The commission will release the admit card on its regional website including SSC NR, SSC SR, SSC KKR, SSC ER, SSC MPR, SSC NWR, SSC NER, SSC WR and SSC CR.

SSC CHSL Tier 1 Admit Card 2023 Release Date

The commission will upload the admit cards for the candidates whose applications would be accepted. Such candidates would be able to download SSC Tier 1 Admit Card from the regional websites of the commission. It is expected that SSC CHSL Admit Card 2023 is expected in the last week of February 2023.



SSC CGL Tier 2 Admit Card 2023 Release Date

Candidates who cleared the Tier 1 Exam are eligible to appear for the Tier 2 Exam. SSC CGL Tier 2 Admit Card Link is expected to be uploaded in the second week of February 2023 on regional websites.



According to the official, "the above schedule is subject to the prevailing conditions and Government guidelines issued from time to time regarding the handling of the Covid-19 pandemic. The candidates are advised to visit the website of the Commission at regular intervals for further updates."

SSC CHSL Tier 1 Exam 2023

SSC CHSL Tier 1 will have 100 multiple-choice questions of 200 marks. The mode of exam will be online. SSC has invited the applications for recruitment of 4500 posts through the Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) Exam. Online applications were invited from 06 December 2022 to 04 January 2023. SSC CHSL Notification was published on The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of SSC CHSL Tier 1 and Tier 2.

SSC CGL Tier 2 Exam 2023

The commission will upload SSC CGL Result 2022, anytime, soon on the official website the commission. The candidates who will find their roll number in the list will be able to appear for SSC CGL Tier 2 Exam 2023.