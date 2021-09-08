SSC Exam Schedule 2021 Released for CPO SI, CHSL, Stenographer & Constable GD @ssc.nic.in, Check Details Here

Staff Selection Commission has released the details Examinations/ Skill Tests schedule for CPO SI, CHSL 2019, and Constables (GD) on its official website. Check details.

SSC Exam Schedule 2021: Staff Selection Commission has released the details Examinations/ Skill Tests schedule for all major exams including CPO SI, Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2019, Stenographer Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’ Examination, 2020 and Constables (GD). Commission will conduct this examination in the months of November and December, 2021.

All such candidates who have to appear in the Examinations/ Skill Tests for these posts can check the details SSC Exam Schedule 2021 on the official website of SSC.i.e.ssc.nic.in.

According to the short notification released, Commission will conduct the Skill Test for Combined Higher Secondary(10+2) Level Examination, 2019 on 03.11.2021.

The Paper II exam for Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces Examination, 2020 will be held on 08.11.2021. Earlier Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has postponed the Sub-Inspectors in Delhi Police and CAPFs Examination (Paper-II) 2020 which was scheduled on on 12 July 2021.

The Computer Based Examination for Stenographer Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’ Examination, 2020 will be held from 11.11.2021 to 15.11.2021. Again SSC will conduct the Computer Based Examination for Constables (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2021 from 16.11.2021 to 15.12.2021.

Candidates should note that the schedule released by SSC is subject to the prevailing conditions and Government guidelines issued from time to time regarding handling of the Covid-19 pandemic. The candidates are advised to visit the website of the Commission at regular intervals for further updates.

