SSC GD Constable Final Marks 2021-22 (Out) @ssc.nic.in: Check Download Link Here

SSC GD Constable Final Marks 2021-22: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has uploaded the final marks of the candidates who were declared qualified for appearing in the Detailed Medical Examination (DME)/ Review Medical Examination (RME) for CAPFs, NIA & SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination 2021. Such candidates can download SSC GD Constable Marks from the website of the commission on the Result/ Marks link i.e. ssc.nic.in. SSC GD Constable Final Marks PDF is also given in this article below.

Marks Link will be available for a period of 15 days i.e. from 23 November 2022 to 07 December 2022.

How to Download SSC GD Constable Final Marks ?

Visit the website of the commission - ssc.nic.in and then click on the result/marks link Now, select the name of the exam and enter your registration number and password Download SSC GD Constable Marks from the 'Candidate Dashboard; Take the printout for the same

SSC GD Constable Exam was held on 16 November 2021 to 15 December 2021 in the Computer Based Mode and the result for the same was declared on 25 March 2022. A total of 2,85,201 candidates (female-31,657 and male-2,53,544) were shortlisted for appearing in the PET/ PST. The commission declared PET/ PST Result on 12 August 2022 wherein 69,287 candidates [female-7,465 (including 22 temporary unfit candidates) and male-61,822] were shortlisted for appearing in the Detailed Medical Examination (DME).

Shortlisted candidates attended the DV/DME and RME from 12 September 2022 to 04 October 2022 conducted by CRPF.