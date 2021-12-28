SSC GD Constable Result 2021 to release soon @ssc.nic.in, Check Result Release Date, Answer Key & Details Here

SSC GD Constable Result 2021: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is going to release the result soon on its website.i.e.ssc.nic.in for recruitment to the post of General Duty. The candidates who appeared in the SSC GD Constable Exam can download their results through the official website of SSC.i.e.ssc.nic.in.

SSC GD Constable Exam 2021 was conducted from 16 November to 12 December 2021 at the various exam centers for recruitment in CAPFs, NIA & SSF, and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles. The answer keys for the same now have been uploaded on the official website. The candidates can download SSC GD Constable Answer Key Link and Submit Objection from ssc.nic.in. If any candidate has doubt against the answer keys, they may raise objections till Expected in Jan or Feb 2022.

The commission will release the result after releasing the final answer keys. Candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for the latest updates. This drive is being done to 25271 vacancies of Constable GD in CAPFs, NIA & SSF, and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles.

The commission would release the cut-off on the official website after releasing the result. According to the experts, this year the cut-off is expected to be between 75 to 85 marks for the general category. For SC category candidates is 60 to 75 marks and for ST candidates, the cut-off is expected to be between 55 to 65 marks. Candidates would be able to download SSC GD Constable Result through the official website by using their registration number and date of birth. The link to the result would also be provided in this article, once released.

Those who have not checked SSC GD Constable Answer Key 2021, may check subject-wise answer keys through the official website or through the link provided in this article. The candidates are required to pay Rs. 100/- per Question/ Answer challenged. The facility will be open till 31 December 2021.

Download SSC GD Constable Answer Key 2021

