SSC GD Syllabus 2024: Download PDF, Check Constable Exam Pattern

SSC GD Syllabus 2024 has been released by the Staff Selection Commission along with the official notification. It is a national-level exam conducted to recruit eligible candidates for the post of Constable (General Duty) in the BSF, CISF, CRPF, ITBP, SSB, SSF, Rifleman (General Duty) in Assam Rifles (AR) and Sepoy in NIA. The commission published the SSC GD 2024 notification on its official website for filling 26146 vacancies. Prospective candidates must know the SSC GD Syllabus and exam pattern to ace the exam.
Having a brief idea about the paper pattern and syllabus, will acquaint them with the exam structure, question type, number of questions, maximum marks, and marking scheme prescribed by the officials. Going by previous analysis, it is found that the questions asked in the SSC GD Constable exam were of moderate level. So, aspirants should check the latest SSC GD Constable syllabus for adequate preparation. Here, we have mentioned the detailed SSC GD Constable syllabus and exam pattern 2024.
SSC GD Syllabus 2024
To begin with the preparation for the SSC GD Constable exam, the candidates must be aware of the complete paper pattern and syllabus to formulate an effective preparation strategy to outperform others in the exam. Check out the latest SSC GD Constable Syllabus below and reshape your exam strategy accordingly.
SSC GD Syllabus 2024 Overview
Here is the major overview of the SSC GD syllabus and exam pattern shared below for the reference of aspirants.
|
SSC GD Constable Syllabus 2024 Overview
|
Exam Conducting Body
|
Staff Selection Commission
|
Post Name
|
Constable (General Duty)
|
Vacancies
|
26146
|
Category
|
SSC GD Syllabus and Exam Pattern
|
Selection Process
|
Computer Based Examination (CBE), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Physical Standard Test (PST), Medical Examination and Document Verification
|
Maximum Marks
|
160
|
Duration
|
60 minutes
|
Negative Marking
|
0.50 mark will be deducted for each incorrect answer.
SSC GD Constable Syllabus 2024 PDF
Aspirants must download the SSC GD syllabus PDF from the link shared below to get insights into the topics that must be covered during the exam preparation. Get the direct link to download the SSC GD Constable Syllabus below:
SSC GD Syllabus 2024 Subject-wise
SSC GD syllabus is divided into four subjects, i.e. General Intelligence and Reasoning, General Knowledge and General Awareness, Elementary Mathematics, and English/ Hindi. All the questions asked in the exam will be Objective Multiple Choice Type. Check the subject-wise SSC GD syllabus PDF for the paper I exam elaborated below.
|
SSC GD Constable Syllabus 2024
|
Subject
|
Important Topics
|
General Intelligence and Reasoning
|
Analogies
Similarities
Differences
Space visualization
Problem solving
Analysis
Discrimination
Observation
Relationship concepts
Judgment
Decision making
Visual memory
Arithmetical reasoning
Verbal and figure classification
Arithmetical number series, etc
|
Elementary Mathematics
|
Computation of whole numbers
Decimals
Interest
Profit & Loss
Discount
Partnership Business
Fractions and relationships between numbers
Percentage
Ratio and Proportion
Square roots
Averages
Mixture and Alligation
Time and distance
Time & work
Basic algebraic identities of School Algebra and Elementary surds
Graphs of Linear Equations
Triangle and its various kinds of centres
Congruence and similarity of triangles
Circle and its chords
Tangents, angles subtended by chords of a circle
Common tangents to two or more circles, Triangle
Quadrilaterals
Rectangular Parallelepiped
Regular Right Pyramid with triangular or square base
Trigonometric ratio
Standard Identities
Complementary angles
Heights and Distances
Regular Polygons
Circle
Right Prism
Right Circular Cone
Right Circular Cylinder, Sphere
Hemispheres
Degree and Radian Measures
Histogram
Frequency polygon
Bar diagram & Pie chart.
|
English
|
Fill in the blanks
Verbal Ability
Cloze Test
Tenses Rules
Vocabulary
Active and Passive Voice
Reading Comprehension
Multiple Meaning /Error Spotting
Error Correction
Para jumbles
Paragraph Completion
Sentence Completion, etc
|
General Knowledge and General Awareness
|
History
Culture
Current Affairs
Important Schemes
Portfolios
Sports
Books and Authors
Static General Knowledge
Science
Geography
Economic Scene
Awards and Honors
People in the News
General Polity
Scientific Research, etc
|
Hindi
|
Verbal Ability
Comprehension
Vocabulary
Grammar
How to Cover SSC GD Syllabus 2024?
SSC GD Constable is one of the highly competitive recruitment exams in the country. Every year, a lakh candidates apply for this exam against limited vacancies, but only a few are able to ace it. Hence, candidates must have a proper preparation strategy in place to cover the entire syllabus in a comprehensive manner. Listed below are the steps that you can follow to cover the detailed SSC GD Syllabus and ace the exam with flying colours.
- Analyze the SSC GD Constable exam pattern and syllabus carefully and then plan their study plan based on their weightage and difficulty level.
- Choose the right books and online resources to gain conceptual clarity on all the topics specified by the officials.
- Attempt mock tests and SSC GD Constable previous year question papers to analyse their performance and strengthen their weak areas.
- Revise all the topics regularly to retain concepts for a definite period.
Best Books for SSC GD Constable Syllabus
Candidates should pick high-quality books for every section based on the latest pattern, format, and curriculum. The right books and online resources will help them cover all the aspects of the SSC GD syllabus. Some of the highly recommended SSC GD books are given below:
|
SSC GD Constable Books 2024
|
Subject
|
Name of the books
|
English Comprehension
|
Objective General English by SP Bakshi
|
Quantitative Aptitude
|
Quantitative Aptitude for Competitive Examination by RS Aggarwal
|
General Knowledge and General Awareness
|
Lucent’s General Knowledge
|
General Intelligence and Reasoning
|
A Modern Approach to Verbal and Non Verbal Reasoning by RS Aggarwal