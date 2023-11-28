SSC GD Syllabus 2024: Download PDF, Check Constable Exam Pattern

SSC GD Syllabus 2024: The Staff Selection Commission will conduct a computer-based exam to recruit Constable (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), NIA, SSF and Rifleman(GD)in Assam Rifles Examination, 2024. Check SSC GD Constable Syllabus PDF and Exam Pattern here to excel in the exam.

Check out the detailed syllabus and exam pattern of SSC GD Constable Exam 2024 here.

SSC GD Syllabus 2024 has been released by the Staff Selection Commission along with the official notification. It is a national-level exam conducted to recruit eligible candidates for the post of Constable (General Duty) in the BSF, CISF, CRPF, ITBP, SSB, SSF, Rifleman (General Duty) in Assam Rifles (AR) and Sepoy in NIA. The commission published the SSC GD 2024 notification on its official website for filling 26146 vacancies. Prospective candidates must know the SSC GD Syllabus and exam pattern to ace the exam.

Having a brief idea about the paper pattern and syllabus, will acquaint them with the exam structure, question type, number of questions, maximum marks, and marking scheme prescribed by the officials. Going by previous analysis, it is found that the questions asked in the SSC GD Constable exam were of moderate level. So, aspirants should check the latest SSC GD Constable syllabus for adequate preparation. Here, we have mentioned the detailed SSC GD Constable syllabus and exam pattern 2024.

SSC GD Syllabus 2024

To begin with the preparation for the SSC GD Constable exam, the candidates must be aware of the complete paper pattern and syllabus to formulate an effective preparation strategy to outperform others in the exam. Check out the latest SSC GD Constable Syllabus below and reshape your exam strategy accordingly.

SSC GD Syllabus 2024 Overview

Here is the major overview of the SSC GD syllabus and exam pattern shared below for the reference of aspirants.

SSC GD Constable Syllabus 2024 Overview

Exam Conducting Body

Staff Selection Commission

Post Name

Constable (General Duty)

Vacancies

26146

Category

SSC GD Syllabus and Exam Pattern

Selection Process

Computer Based Examination (CBE), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Physical Standard Test (PST), Medical Examination and Document Verification

Maximum Marks

160

Duration

60 minutes

Negative Marking

0.50 mark will be deducted for each incorrect answer.

SSC GD Constable Syllabus 2024 PDF

Aspirants must download the SSC GD syllabus PDF from the link shared below to get insights into the topics that must be covered during the exam preparation. Get the direct link to download the SSC GD Constable Syllabus below:

SSC GD Syllabus PDF Download (To be activated)

SSC GD Syllabus 2024 Subject-wise

SSC GD syllabus is divided into four subjects, i.e. General Intelligence and Reasoning, General Knowledge and General Awareness, Elementary Mathematics, and English/ Hindi. All the questions asked in the exam will be Objective Multiple Choice Type. Check the subject-wise SSC GD syllabus PDF for the paper I exam elaborated below.

SSC GD Constable Syllabus 2024

Subject

Important Topics

General Intelligence and Reasoning

Analogies

Similarities

Differences

Space visualization

Problem solving

Analysis

Discrimination

Observation

Relationship concepts

Judgment

Decision making

Visual memory

Arithmetical reasoning

Verbal and figure classification

Arithmetical number series, etc

Elementary Mathematics

Computation of whole numbers

Decimals

Interest

Profit & Loss

Discount

Partnership Business

Fractions and relationships between numbers

Percentage

Ratio and Proportion

Square roots

Averages

Mixture and Alligation

Time and distance

Time & work

Basic algebraic identities of School Algebra and Elementary surds

Graphs of Linear Equations

Triangle and its various kinds of centres

Congruence and similarity of triangles

Circle and its chords

Tangents, angles subtended by chords of a circle

Common tangents to two or more circles, Triangle

Quadrilaterals

Rectangular Parallelepiped

Regular Right Pyramid with triangular or square base

Trigonometric ratio

Standard Identities

Complementary angles

Heights and Distances

Regular Polygons

Circle

Right Prism

Right Circular Cone

Right Circular Cylinder, Sphere

Hemispheres

Degree and Radian Measures

Histogram

Frequency polygon

Bar diagram & Pie chart.

English

Fill in the blanks

Verbal Ability

Cloze Test

Tenses Rules

Vocabulary

Active and Passive Voice

Reading Comprehension

Multiple Meaning /Error Spotting

Error Correction

Para jumbles

Paragraph Completion

Sentence Completion, etc

General Knowledge and General Awareness

History

Culture

Current Affairs

Important Schemes

Portfolios

Sports

Books and Authors

Static General Knowledge

Science

Geography

Economic Scene

Awards and Honors

People in the News

General Polity 

Scientific Research, etc

Hindi

Verbal Ability

Comprehension

Vocabulary

Grammar

How to Cover SSC GD Syllabus 2024?

SSC GD Constable is one of the highly competitive recruitment exams in the country. Every year, a lakh candidates apply for this exam against limited vacancies, but only a few are able to ace it. Hence, candidates must have a proper preparation strategy in place to cover the entire syllabus in a comprehensive manner. Listed below are the steps that you can follow to cover the detailed SSC GD Syllabus and ace the exam with flying colours.

  • Analyze the SSC GD Constable exam pattern and syllabus carefully and then plan their study plan based on their weightage and difficulty level.
  • Choose the right books and online resources to gain conceptual clarity on all the topics specified by the officials.
  • Attempt mock tests and SSC GD Constable previous year question papers to analyse their performance and strengthen their weak areas.
  • Revise all the topics regularly to retain concepts for a definite period.

Best Books for SSC GD Constable Syllabus

Candidates should pick high-quality books for every section based on the latest pattern, format, and curriculum. The right books and online resources will help them cover all the aspects of the SSC GD syllabus. Some of the highly recommended SSC GD books are given below:

SSC GD Constable Books 2024

Subject

Name of the books

English Comprehension

Objective General English by SP Bakshi

Quantitative Aptitude

Quantitative Aptitude for Competitive Examination by RS Aggarwal

General Knowledge and General Awareness

Lucent’s General Knowledge

General Intelligence and Reasoning

A Modern Approach to Verbal and Non Verbal Reasoning by RS Aggarwal

FAQ

How to prepare for the SSC GD Syllabus?

To excel in the SSC GD Constable exam, one should go through the SSC GD syllabus, gain conceptual clarity, and practice mock tests and sample papers to obtain favourable scores in the exam.

What is the SSC GD 2024 Exam Pattern?

As per the SSC GD exam pattern, the Computer examination will consist of one objective-type paper containing 80 objective-type questions for 160 marks.

Is there any negative marking in SSC GD 2024 Exam?

Yes. There will be a negative marking of 0.50 marks for each wrong answer in the SSC GD 2024 exam.

What is SSC GD Syllabus 2024?

The SSC GD syllabus is divided into four subjects i.e. General Intelligence and Reasoning, General Knowledge and General Awareness, Elementary Mathematics, and English/ Hindi.

