SSC GD Syllabus 2024: Download PDF, Check Constable Exam Pattern

SSC GD Syllabus 2024: The Staff Selection Commission will conduct a computer-based exam to recruit Constable (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), NIA, SSF and Rifleman(GD)in Assam Rifles Examination, 2024. Check SSC GD Constable Syllabus PDF and Exam Pattern here to excel in the exam.

SSC GD Syllabus 2024 has been released by the Staff Selection Commission along with the official notification. It is a national-level exam conducted to recruit eligible candidates for the post of Constable (General Duty) in the BSF, CISF, CRPF, ITBP, SSB, SSF, Rifleman (General Duty) in Assam Rifles (AR) and Sepoy in NIA. The commission published the SSC GD 2024 notification on its official website for filling 26146 vacancies. Prospective candidates must know the SSC GD Syllabus and exam pattern to ace the exam.

Having a brief idea about the paper pattern and syllabus, will acquaint them with the exam structure, question type, number of questions, maximum marks, and marking scheme prescribed by the officials. Going by previous analysis, it is found that the questions asked in the SSC GD Constable exam were of moderate level. So, aspirants should check the latest SSC GD Constable syllabus for adequate preparation. Here, we have mentioned the detailed SSC GD Constable syllabus and exam pattern 2024.

SSC GD Syllabus 2024

To begin with the preparation for the SSC GD Constable exam, the candidates must be aware of the complete paper pattern and syllabus to formulate an effective preparation strategy to outperform others in the exam. Check out the latest SSC GD Constable Syllabus below and reshape your exam strategy accordingly.

SSC GD Syllabus 2024 Overview

Here is the major overview of the SSC GD syllabus and exam pattern shared below for the reference of aspirants.

SSC GD Constable Syllabus 2024 Overview Exam Conducting Body Staff Selection Commission Post Name Constable (General Duty) Vacancies 26146 Category SSC GD Syllabus and Exam Pattern Selection Process Computer Based Examination (CBE), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Physical Standard Test (PST), Medical Examination and Document Verification Maximum Marks 160 Duration 60 minutes Negative Marking 0.50 mark will be deducted for each incorrect answer.

SSC GD Constable Syllabus 2024 PDF

Aspirants must download the SSC GD syllabus PDF from the link shared below to get insights into the topics that must be covered during the exam preparation. Get the direct link to download the SSC GD Constable Syllabus below:

SSC GD Syllabus 2024 Subject-wise

SSC GD syllabus is divided into four subjects, i.e. General Intelligence and Reasoning, General Knowledge and General Awareness, Elementary Mathematics, and English/ Hindi. All the questions asked in the exam will be Objective Multiple Choice Type. Check the subject-wise SSC GD syllabus PDF for the paper I exam elaborated below.

SSC GD Constable Syllabus 2024 Subject Important Topics General Intelligence and Reasoning Analogies Similarities Differences Space visualization Problem solving Analysis Discrimination Observation Relationship concepts Judgment Decision making Visual memory Arithmetical reasoning Verbal and figure classification Arithmetical number series, etc Elementary Mathematics Computation of whole numbers Decimals Interest Profit & Loss Discount Partnership Business Fractions and relationships between numbers Percentage Ratio and Proportion Square roots Averages Mixture and Alligation Time and distance Time & work Basic algebraic identities of School Algebra and Elementary surds Graphs of Linear Equations Triangle and its various kinds of centres Congruence and similarity of triangles Circle and its chords Tangents, angles subtended by chords of a circle Common tangents to two or more circles, Triangle Quadrilaterals Rectangular Parallelepiped Regular Right Pyramid with triangular or square base Trigonometric ratio Standard Identities Complementary angles Heights and Distances Regular Polygons Circle Right Prism Right Circular Cone Right Circular Cylinder, Sphere Hemispheres Degree and Radian Measures Histogram Frequency polygon Bar diagram & Pie chart. English Fill in the blanks Verbal Ability Cloze Test Tenses Rules Vocabulary Active and Passive Voice Reading Comprehension Multiple Meaning /Error Spotting Error Correction Para jumbles Paragraph Completion Sentence Completion, etc General Knowledge and General Awareness History Culture Current Affairs Important Schemes Portfolios Sports Books and Authors Static General Knowledge Science Geography Economic Scene Awards and Honors People in the News General Polity Scientific Research, etc Hindi Verbal Ability Comprehension Vocabulary Grammar

How to Cover SSC GD Syllabus 2024?

SSC GD Constable is one of the highly competitive recruitment exams in the country. Every year, a lakh candidates apply for this exam against limited vacancies, but only a few are able to ace it. Hence, candidates must have a proper preparation strategy in place to cover the entire syllabus in a comprehensive manner. Listed below are the steps that you can follow to cover the detailed SSC GD Syllabus and ace the exam with flying colours.

Analyze the SSC GD Constable exam pattern and syllabus carefully and then plan their study plan based on their weightage and difficulty level.

Choose the right books and online resources to gain conceptual clarity on all the topics specified by the officials.

Attempt mock tests and SSC GD Constable previous year question papers to analyse their performance and strengthen their weak areas.

Revise all the topics regularly to retain concepts for a definite period.

Best Books for SSC GD Constable Syllabus

Candidates should pick high-quality books for every section based on the latest pattern, format, and curriculum. The right books and online resources will help them cover all the aspects of the SSC GD syllabus.