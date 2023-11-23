SSC GD Constable Apply Online 2024: Registration Begins Tomorrow for 75768 Vacancies at ssc.nic.in

SSC GD Constable Apply Online 2023 link will be active on November 24 and the last date to apply online for SSC GD Constable is December 28. Candidates who are planning to apply for 75768 General Duty Constable vacancies must acquire all the details pertaining to SSC GD registration process.

SSC GD Constable Apply Online 2024: The Staff Selection Commission has invited online applications for 75,768 General Duty Constable posts. Interested candidates satisfying all the eligibility parameters can apply through the official website at ssc.nic.in. According to the official SSC GD notification released on November 18, the application process will commence today, November 24 and conclude on December 28. Candidates who have passed matriculation and are above the age of 18 years can submit their SSC GD application form 2024 before the last date. Scroll on to know everything about SSC GD Constable Apply Online 2024 including application fees, documents required, direct link and other details.

SSC GD Constable Application Form 2023-24

The Staff Selection Commission is all set to initiate the SSC GD Constable apply online 2024 process from November 24 onwards. This exam is conducted to recruit eligible candidates for the posts of Constable (GD) in CAPFs, NIA & SSF, and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles. The commission will provide the registration link on its official website and the same will be provided here for your convenience.

Candidates must ensure that they fill out their SSC GD application form well before the last date to avoid a last-minute rush. Here, we have provided all the details related to the SSC GD Constable application form, which will help candidates submit their applications smoothly.

SSC GD Apply Online 2024 Overview

SSC will soon commence the online registration process for SSC GD Recruitment 2024 to recruit 75,768 eligible candidates for the position of General Duty Constable. Refer to the table below to know the key highlights of the recruitment process.

SSC GD Constable Apply Online 2024 Overview Organisation Staff Selection Commission Posts Constable (General Duty) Vacancies 75768 SSC GD Constable Application Mode Online SSC GD Constable Registration Dates November 24 to December 28, 2023 Selection Process Computer Based Examination (CBE), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Physical Standard Test (PST), Medical Examination and Document Verification. Job Location India Official website ssc.nic.in

Also, read:

SSC GD Constable Application Form 2023-24 Release Date

As per the official notification, all interested and eligible aspirants can apply online for SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2023 from November 24 to December 28, 2023. Check out the important dates for SSC GD exam here.

SSC GD 2024 Important Dates Events Dates Notification release date November 18 SSC GD apply online starts on November 24 Last date to submit application form December 28 Last date to pay application fee December 29 SSC GD Exam Date 2023 20th, 21st, 22nd, 23rd, 24th, 26th, 27th, 28th, 29th February and 1st, 5th, 7th, 11th, 12th March 2024

SSC GD Constable Apply Online 2024 Prerequisites

Candidates should keep certain documents handy before filling out the SSC GD Constable application form 2023. These documents are as follows:

Mobile Number (to be verified through OTP)

Email ID (to be verified through OTP).

Valid Photo ID Proof (Aadhar Number/Voter ID Card/PAN Card/Passport/Driving License/School/College ID/Employer ID (Govt./PSU/Private)

Information about the board, roll number, and passing year of the matriculation (10th) Examination.

Disability Certificate Number, if required.

Also, read:

SSC GD Constable Application Process 2024 Documents Specifications

Aspirants should have the following scanned documents in the online SSC GD Constable application form. Additionally, they should upload the documents in the prescribed format. The document’s specifications are as follows.

Parameters File Type File Size Image Dimensions Recent scanned colour passport-size photograph JPEG/JPG format 20 KB to 50 KB 3.5 cm (width) x 4.5 cm (height). Scanned signature JPEG/JPG format 10 to 20 KB 4.0 cm (width) x 2.0 cm (height).

Steps to Apply for SSC GD 2024

The SSC GD Constable application process is divided into two parts: Part 1 and Part 2. While part 1 includes registration, part 2 includes filling out the application form. You can follow the steps given below to submit your SSC GD constable application form successfully.

Part 1: One-Time Registration

The first step of SSC GD Constable Apply Online is a one-time registration process. Follow the steps below to complete the SSC GD Constable registration process with ease.

Step 1: Go to the official SSC website, i.e., ssc.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on ‘Register Now’ link to complete your one-time registration.

Step 3: SSC GD Registration form will appear on the screen. Fill it out by providing your basic details like Name, Aadhaar Number, Date of Birth, Gender, Father’s Name, Mother’s Name, category, educational qualification, etc.

Step 4: Proceed to the next page where you will have to provide your contact information.

Step 5: After submitting it, you will receive your registration number and password on your personal email ID and phone number.

Part 2: Online Application Form

Once you have registered yourself, you can start filling out the SSC GD application form.

Step 1: Log in with the registration ID and password you received on your email ID.

Step 2: Go to the ‘Latest Notifications’ tab and click on the link that reads, ‘Apply online for Constable (GD) in CAPFs, SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles and Sepoy in Narcotics Control Bureau Examination 2023’.

Step 3: Fill out the application form and upload the scanned documents in the prescribed format.

Step 4: Tick the ‘I agree’ check box to confirm the declaration, then enter the captcha code.

Step 5: Preview the details and pay the application fees.

Step 6: Lastly, take the printout of the SSC GD Constable online application form for future use.

SSC GD Application Fee 2024

Candidates must pay their SSC GD Constable application fees through online payment modes, namely BHIM UPI, Net Banking, Visa, Mastercard, Maestro, RuPay Credit or Debit cards or through cash in SBI Branches by generating SBI Challan to complete the SSC GD Constable application process. The category-wise SSC GD Constable application fee is mentioned below.