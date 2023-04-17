SSC GD Final Answer Key 2023 OUT at ssc.nic.in: Download Question Paper, Check Login Link

SSC GD Final Answer Key 2023 and SSC GD Question Paper are available on the official website of the commission i.e. ssc.nic.in. Candidates can Download the Question Paper, Check and check Login Link Here.

SSC GD Final Answer Key 2023: Staff Selection Commission (SSC), on April 17, issued the final answer key along with the candidate’s question paper for the GD Constable Exam 2023. The direct login link to download SSC GD Constable Final Answer Key 2023 is provided in this article. The final answer key has been prepared on the basis of objections submitted by the candidates.

The candidates may take a printout of their respective Question Papers along with the Final Answer Keys by using the link given below. This facility will be available for the candidates for a period of one month from i.e. from April 17 to May 08, 2023 up to 04:00 PM.

SSC GD Answer Key 2023: How to Download SSC GD Final Answer Key 2023 ?

The candidates can check the steps to download SSC GD Answer Key from the website of Staff Selection Commission below:

Step 1: Visit the website of the commission (ssc.nic.in)

Step 2: Go to ‘Uploading of Final Answer Key(s) alongwith Question Paper(s) of Computer Based Examination of Constable (GD) in CAPFs, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles and Sepoy in Narcotics Control Bureau Examination, 2022’

Step 3: Download SSC GD Final Answer Key PDF

Step 4: Click on the final answer key link ‘ Final Answer Keys: Constable (GD) in CAPFs, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles and Sepoy in Narcotics Control Bureau Examination, 2022 – Click Here’

Step 5: Login into your account

Step 6: Download SSC Answer Key and SSC Question Paper for GD Constable and GD Rifleman

Step 7: Take the print-out of the answer key for future use

SSC GD Final Answer Key Overview 2023

Exam Authority Staff Selection Commission (SSC) Exam Name GD Constable Number of Vacancies 50,187 SSC GD Exam Date Jan 10 to Feb 13, 2023 SSC GD Result Date April 8, 2023 SSC GD Final Answer Key Date April 17, 2023 SSC GD Final Answer Key Last Date May 8, 2023 SSC GD PET/PST Date expected in third week of April Official Website ssc.nic.in

SSC GD Marks 2023

The candidates who appeared in SSC GD Exam from January 10 to February 14, 2023 would be able to check their marks on the official website. SSC GD Constable Marks Link will be available on April 27, 2023

How to calculate marks in SSC GD Constable Final answer key

The candidates can also calculate their marks with the help of the final answer key. The candidates can cross-check their answers with final answer key and calculate their scores.

SSC GD PET/PST 2023

The candidates who are shortlisted for the Physical Measurement Test and Physical Eligibility Test (PST/PST) can check all the details such as PET/PST Date, Admit Card Date and Other Details in the link below:

SSC GD Constable Result was announced for a total 30,41,284 candidates out of total 3,70,657 candidates are shortlisted for next round of selection.