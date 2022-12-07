SSC KKR IMD Scientific Assistant Admit Card 2022 (Out) @ssckkr.kar.nic.in: Check Download Link Here

SSC KKR Admit Card 2022: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) of Kerala Karnataka Region (KKR) released the admit cards of the online exam for the Indian Meteorological Department Exam (IMD Exam) 2022 for the post of Scientific Assistant on its official website i.e. ssckkr.kar.nic.in. Candidates can download SSC KKR Admit Card from the website of KKR Region.

SSC KKR Admit Card Download Link

SSC IMD Exam 2022 is scheduled to be from 14th December to 16th December 2022. Those who are appearing in the exam should carry atleast 2 latest passport size photographs and an original valid photo identity card having the same date of birth as printed on the admit card. If the Photo ID card does not have the Date of Birth then the candidate must carry an additional certificate also in original as proof of their Date of Birth, failing which they will not be admitted for the exam. In case of any mismatch in the date of birth, candidate will not be admitted for the exam.





How to Download SSC IMD KKR Admit Card 2022 ?



Visit the website of the commission - ssckkr.kar.nic.in and click on the admit card link "Click here download e-Admit Card for Scientific Assistant in India Meteorological Department Examination, 2022 to be held from 14/12/2022 to 16/12/2022 (Uploaded on 07/12/2022)"’ Enter your ‘Registration Number’ and ‘Date of Birth’ Download SSC KKR Scientific Assistant Admit Card 2022

