SSC JE Paper 2 Result 2021 Released: Download Cut-Off, PDF, 1856 Selected for DV for Jr Engineer Exam 2020

SSC JE Paper 2 Result 2021 has been announced by Staff Selection Commission on 25 February 2022 at ssc.nic.in. Candidates can download PDF, Cut-off and Other Details Here.

Created On: Feb 25, 2022 19:42 IST
SSC JE 2 Result 2021
SSC JE 2 Result 2021

SSC JE 2 Result 2021 Out: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has uploaded the result of Paper 2 for the SSC JE Exam 2020-21 on ssc.nic.in Candidates who appeared in SSC JE Paper 2 Exam 2021 can download SSC JE Paper 2 Result by visiting SSC Website. However, SSC JE 2 Result Link is provided in this article.

SSC JE 2 Result Download Link 1

SSC JE 2 Result Download Link 2

SSC JE Paper 2 was conducted on 26 September 2021 for a total of 5711 candidates of which 1856 selected for DV Round.

How to Download SSC JE Paper 2 Result 2021 ?

Step 1:Visit the SSC Official website

Step 2: Now, click on the ‘Result’ Tab available on the official page

Step 3:Select ‘JE’ and click on ‘click here’ given under ‘Result’ against ‘Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying & Contracts) Examination, 2020 (Paper-II) – List of Candidates Qualified For Document Verification (Electrical / Mechanical)’ or ‘Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying & Contracts) Examination, 2020 (Paper-II) – List of Candidates Qualified For Document Verification (Civil)’

Step 4:Download SSC JE Result PDF

Step 5:Check details of selected candidates

SSC JE Cut Off 2021

SSC JE Civil Cut-Off 

Category Cut-Off Selected Candidates
Gen 257.84954 150
OBC 234.28895 508
EWS 229.58090 221
SC 201.59617 239
ST 188.11154 144

SSC JE Mechanical /Electrical Cut-Off 

Category Cut-Off Selected Candidates
Gen 334.19077 80
OBC 325.43373 158
EWS 288.42387 110
SC 260.09743 119
ST 240.89478 69

SSC JE DV 2022

 The candidate whose Roll Number is available in the PDF would be called for Document Verification. Document Verification will be conducted shortly and its schedule will be announced in due course. The Admit Cards of the qualified candidates for appearing in DV shall l be uploaded on the websites of the respective Regional Offices before the conduct of the document verification.

All qualified candidates in the result need to appear for Document Verification. Candidates who do not attend Document Verification will not be considered for final selection. The candidates, who are unable to download their Admit Cards, may contact the concerned Regional Offices immediately. The responsibility of ensuring the download of the Admit Cards is solely of the candidates.

SSC JE Paper 2 Marks

The marks for all the candidates shall be available on SSC official website on 04 March 2022. SSC JE Paper 2 Marks will be available till 31 March 2022.

SSC JE Paper Result for the post of Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying & Contracts) was declared on 30 June 2021. Based on the result of Paper-I of the said examination, 5711 candidates (Civil: 3826 and Electrical/ Mechanical: 1885) were qualified for appearing in Paper 2. 

FAQ

How to check SSC JE 2 Marks ?

You can check your marks from 04 March onwards.

What is SSC JE 2020 Result Date ?

25 Feb 2022

What is SSC JE DV Date ?

The DV Date shall be announced soon.
