SSC JE Paper 2 Admit Card 2020-21 Soon: Check Exam, Date and City for Junior Engineer Descriptive Test

SSC JE Paper 2 Admit Card Update: Staff Selection commission, Southern Region has released reporting time, exam time, date and place of Junior Engineer Paper 2 2019 on sscsr.gov.in. Also, SSC Eastern Region (ER) has released the application status on sscer.org. Candidates, who are qualified in SSC JE Paper 1 2019, can check their exam date, centre and time through the link given below.

SSC SR JE Paper 2 Date, City and Time

SSC ER JE Paper 2 Application Status

SSC JE Paper 2 is scheduled to be held on 21 March 2021 (Sunday). It is to be noted that, SSC JE Paper 2 Admit Card shall also be released soon on the official regions website of SSCs.

SSC JE Paper 2 Admit Card Download Link Region Wise - Soon

Name of the Region SSC JE 2 Admit Card Link SSC Regional Websites SSC North Region SSC NR JE 2 Admit Card http://www.sscnr.net.in/ SSC Central Region SSC CR JE 2 Admit Card http://www.ssc-cr.org/ SSC Madhya Pradesh Region SSC MPR JE 2 Admit Card http://www.sscmpr.org/ SSC North Western Region SSC NWR JE 2 Admit Card http://www.sscnwr.org/ SSC Western Region SSC WR JE 2 Admit Card http://www.sscwr.net/ SSC North Eastern Region SSC NER JE 2 Admit Card http://www.sscner.org.in/ SSC Kerala Karnataka Region SSC KKR JE 2 Admit Card https://ssckkr.kar.nic.in/ SSC Southern Region SSC SR JE 2 Admit Card http://www.sscsr.gov.in/ SSC Eastern Region SSC ER JE 2 Admit Card http://www.sscer.org/

SSC JE Paper 2 Exam Pattern

The exam will be conducted in offline mode. There will be questions on

Subject Questions Time Part-A General Engineering (Civil & Structural) or Part-B General Engineering (Electrical) or Part-C General Engineering (Mechanical) 300 2 hours

The candidate should carry SSC JE 2 Admit Card along with 2 photos and valid ID Proof.

SSC JE Paper 1 Exam was conducted from 27 to 30 October 2020 and from 10 to 11 December 2020 and the result was declared on 01 March 2021. A total of 5681 candidates have qualified SSC JE Descriptive Paper. SSC JE Final Answer was released on 08 March 2021.

The recruitment is being done to fill up 887 vacanct posts of Junior Engineers (JE) Group-’B’ in Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, Quantity Surveying, and Contract domain.