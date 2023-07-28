SSC JE Syllabus 2023 PDF: Download Junior Engineer Paper 1, Paper 2 Exam Pattern

SSC JE Syllabus 2023: The Staff Selection Commission will conduct SSC JE 2023 exam in two papers. Download the SSC JE syllabus PDF, Paper-1, and Paper-2 exam pattern here.

SSC JE Syllabus 2023: The Staff Selection Commission will conduct a competitive examination for recruitment to the posts of Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical & Electrical) for organisations/ offices of the Government of India from 9th to 11th October 2023. The posts are of Group ‘B’ (Non-Gazetted), Non-Ministerial in Level 6 (Rs 35400-112400/-) of the pay matrix of the 7th Central Pay Commission. The candidates are selected for SSC JE posts based on the marks obtained in the computer-based exam (Paper 1 and Paper 2) and document verification.

Along with the SSC JE syllabus for Paper I and Paper II, aspirants must be familiar with the SSC JE exam pattern to understand the paper format, question type, number of questions, maximum marks, and marking scheme defined by the commission. Going by previous analysis, it is reported that the questions asked in the SSC JE exam were of medium level. All interested and eligible candidates should check the latest SSC JE syllabus and exam pattern and build their preparation strategy accordingly.

SSC JE Syllabus and Exam Pattern 2023: Overview

Here are the key highlights of the SSC JE syllabus and exam pattern shared below for the reference of aspirants.

SSC JE Syllabus 2023 Exam Conducting Body Staff Selection Commission Post Name Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical & Electrical) Vacancies 1324 Category SSC JE Syllabus and Exam Pattern Selection Process Paper I, Paper II, and Document Verification Maximum Marks Paper I-200 Paper II-300 Duration Paper I-2 Hours Paper II-2 Hours Negative Marking 1/3rd mark will be deducted for each incorrect answer.

SSC JE Exam Pattern 2023: Paper-1 and Paper-2

The SSC JE Paper 1 and Paper 2 will be conducted online i.e. computer-based test. The SSC JE syllabus Paper-I and Paper-II will consist of objective type, multiple choice questions only. The questions of the exams will be both in Hindi and English. There will be a negative marking of 1/3rd mark allotted to the question for each incorrect answer in Paper-1 and Paper-2.

SSC JE Paper-1 Exam Pattern 2023 Papers Mode Subject No of Questions Maximum Marks Duration Paper-I Computer Based Examination General Intelligence and Reasoning 50 50 2 Hours (2 hours and 40 minutes for the scribe candidates) General Awareness 50 50 Part-A: General Engineering (Civil & Structural) or Part-B: General Engineering (Electrical) or Part-C: General Engineering (Mechanical) 100 100 SSC JE Paper-2 Exam Pattern 2023 Paper-II Computer Based Examination Part-A: General Engineering (Civil & Structural) or Part-B: General Engineering (Electrical) or Part-C: General Engineering (Mechanical) 100 300 2 Hours (2 hours and 40 minutes for the scribe candidates)

The candidates will be required to attempt the General Engineering part (i.e., Part-A, Part-B or Part-C) in Paper-I and Paper-II, which has been selected by them, on the basis of their Educational Qualification, in the online application form. In other words, the candidates appearing for the post of Junior Engineer (Civil) are required to attempt Part-A (Civil & Structural) of Paper-I and Paper-II and the candidates appearing for the post of Junior Engineer (Electrical) are required to attempt Part-B

(Electrical) and the candidates appearing for the post of Junior Engineer (Mechanical) are required to attempt Part-C (Mechanical) of Paper-I and Paper-II failing which their candidature will be rejected.

SSC JE Paper-1 Syllabus 2023

The SSC JE Paper I syllabus is divided into three sections i.e. General Intelligence and Reasoning, General Awareness, and General Engineering (Civil & Structural/Electrical)/Mechanical). Check the subject-wise SSC JE syllabus PDF for the paper I exam elaborated below.

SSC JE Paper-1 Syllabus 2023 Section Topics General Intelligence & Reasoning Analogies Similarities Differences Space visualization Problem solving Analysis Judgment Decision making Visual memory Discrimination Observation Relationship concepts Arithmetical reasoning Verbal and figure classification Arithmetical number series, etc General Awareness History Culture Current Affairs Static General Knowledge Science Important Schemes Portfolios Sports Books and Authors Awards and Honors People in the News Geography Economic Scene General Polity Scientific Research, etc General Engineering: Civil & Structural, Electrical and Mechanical Part-A (Civil Engineering) Building Materials, Estimating, Costing and Valuation, Surveying, Soil Mechanics, Hydraulics, Irrigation Engineering, Transportation Engineering, Environmental Engineering. Structural Engineering: Theory of Structures, Concrete Technology, RCC Design, Steel Design Part-B (Electrical Engineering) Basic concepts, Circuit law, Magnetic Circuit, AC Fundamentals, Measurement and Measuring instruments, Electrical Machines, Fractional Kilowatt Motors and single phase induction Motors, Synchronous Machines, Generation, Transmission and Distribution, Estimation and Costing, Utilization and Electrical Energy, Basic Electronics. Part-C Mechanical Engineering) Theory of Machines and Machine Design, Engineering Mechanics and Strength of Materials, Properties of Pure Substances, 1st Law of Thermodynamics, 2nd Law of Thermodynamics, Air standard Cycles for IC Engines, IC Engine Performance, IC Engines Combustion, IC Engine Cooling & Lubrication, Rankine cycle of System, Boilers, Classification, Specification, Fitting & Accessories, Air Compressors & their cycles, Refrigeration cycles, Principle of Refrigeration Plant, Nozzles & Steam Turbines. Properties & Classification of Fluids, Fluid Statics, Measurement of Fluid Pressure, Fluid kinematics, Dynamics of Ideal fluids, Measurement of Flow rate, basic principles, Hydraulic Turbines, Centrifugal Pumps, Classification of steel.

SSC JE Paper-2 Syllabus 2023: Civil, Mechanical and Electrical

The SSC JE Paper II syllabus comprises the General Engineering part (i.e., Part-A, Part-B, or Part-C) selected by the aspirant based on their Educational Qualification in the online application form. In simple words, the candidates appearing for the Junior Engineer (Civil) post are required to attempt Part-A (Civil & Structural) of Paper II, and the candidates appearing for the Junior Engineer (Electrical) post are required to attempt Part-B (Electrical) and the candidates appearing for Junior Engineer (Mechanical) post are required to attempt Part-C (Mechanical). Check the subject-wise SSC JE syllabus PDF for the Paper II exam shared below.

SSC JE Paper-2 Syllabus 2023: Part-A (Civil & Structural Engineering)

Building Materials: Physical and Chemical properties, classification, standard tests, uses, and manufacture/quarrying of materials e.g. building stones, silicate-based materials, cement (Portland), asbestos products, timber and wood-based products, laminates, bituminous materials, paints, varnishes.

Estimating, Costing and Valuation: estimate, glossary of technical terms, analysis of rates, methods and unit of measurement, Items of work – earthwork, Brick work (Modular & Traditional bricks), RCC work, Shuttering, Timber work, Painting, Flooring, Plastering, Boundary wall, Brick building, Water Tank, Septic tank, Bar bending schedule, Centre line method, Mid-section formula, Trapezodial formula, Simpson’s rule, Cost estimate of Septic tank, flexible pavements, Tube well, isolates and combined footings, Steel Truss, Piles and pile-caps. Valuation – Value and cost, scrap value, salvage value, assessed value, sinking fund, depreciation and obsolescence, methods of valuation.

Surveying: Principles of surveying, measurement of distance, chain surveying, working of prismatic compass, compass traversing, bearings, local attraction, plane table surveying, theodolite traversing, adjustment of theodolite, Levelling, Definition of terms used in levelling, contouring, curvature and refraction corrections, temporary and permanent adjustments of dumpy level, methods of contouring, uses of contour map, tachometric survey, curve setting, earth work calculation, advanced surveying equipment

Soil Mechanics: Origin of soil, phase diagram, Definitions-void ratio, porosity, degree of saturation, water content, specific gravity of soil grains, unit weights, density index and interrelationship of different parameters, Grain size distribution curves and their uses Index properties of soils, Atterberg‟s limits, ISI soil classification and plasticity chart Permeability of soil, coefficient of permeability, determination of coefficient of permeability, Unconfined and confined aquifers, effective stress, quick sand, consolidation of soils, Principles of consolidation, degree of consolidation, pre-consolidation pressure, normally consolidated soil, elog p curve, computation of ultimate settlement Shear strength of soils, direct shear test, Vane shear test, Triaxial test Soil compaction, Laboratory compaction test, Maximum dry density and optimum moisture content, earth pressure theories, active and passive earth pressures, Bearing capacity of soils, plate load test, standard penetration test

Hydraulics: Fluid properties, hydrostatics, measurements of flow, Bernoulli’s theorem and its application, flow through pipes, flow in open channels, weirs, flumes, spillways, pumps and turbines

Irrigation Engineering: Definition, necessity, benefits, 2II effects of irrigation, types and methods of irrigation, Hydrology – Measurement of rainfall, run off coefficient, rain gauge, losses from precipitation – evaporation, infiltration, etc Water requirement of crops, duty, delta and base period, Kharif and Rabi Crops, Command area, Time factor, Crop ratio, Overlap allowance, Irrigation efficiencies Different type of canals, types of canal irrigation, loss of water in canals Canal lining – types and advantages Shallow and deep to wells, yield from a well Weir and barrage, Failure of weirs and permeable foundation, Slit and Scour, Kennedy’s theory of critical velocity Lacey’s theory of uniform flow Definition of flood, causes and effects, methods of flood control, water logging, preventive measure Land reclamation, Characteristics of affecting fertility of soils, purposes, methods, description of land and reclamation processes Major irrigation projects in India.

Transportation Engineering: Highway Engineering – cross-sectional elements, geometric design, types of pavements, pavement materials – aggregates and bitumen, different tests, Design of flexible and rigid pavements – Water Bound Macadam (WBM) and Wet Mix Macadam (WMM), Gravel Road, Bituminous construction, Rigid pavement joint, pavement maintenance, Highway drainage, Railway Engineering Components of the permanent way – sleepers, ballast, fixtures and fastening, track geometry, points and crossings, track junction, stations and yards Traffic Engineering – Different traffic survey, speed-flow-density and their interrelationships, intersections and interchanges, traffic signals, traffic operation, traffic signs and markings, road safety

Environmental Engineering: Quality of water, source of water supply, purification of water, distribution of water, need of sanitation, sewerage systems, circular sewer, oval sewer, sewer appurtenances, sewage treatments Surface water drainage Solid waste management – types, effects, engineered management system Air pollution – pollutants, causes, effects, control Noise pollution – cause, health effects, control

Structural Engineering: Theory of structures: Elasticity constants, types of beams – determinate and indeterminate, bending moment and shear force diagrams of simply supported, cantilever and over hanging beams Moment of area and moment of inertia for rectangular & circular sections, bending moment and shear stress for tee, channel and compound sections, chimneys, dams and retaining walls, eccentric loads, slope deflection of simply supported and cantilever beams, critical load and columns, Torsion of circular section

Concrete Technology: Properties, Advantages and uses of concrete, cement aggregates, importance of water quality, water cement ratio, workability, mix design, storage, batching, mixing, placement, compaction, finishing and curing of concrete, quality control of concrete, hot weather and cold weather concreting, repair and maintenance of concrete structures RCC Design: RCC beams-flexural strength, shear strength, bond strength, design of singly reinforced and double reinforced beams, footings Reinforced brick works, columns, staircases, retaining wall, water tanks (RCC design questions may be based on both Limit State and Working Stress methods) Steel Design: Steel design and construction of steel columns, beams roof trusses plate girders.

SSC JE Paper-2 Syllabus: Part-B (Electrical Engineering)

Basic concepts: Concepts of resistance, inductance, capacitance, and various factors affecting them Concepts of current, voltage, power, energy and their units

Circuit law: Kirchhoff’s law, Simple Circuit solution using network theorems Magnetic

Circuit: Concepts of flux, mmf, reluctance, Different kinds of magnetic materials, Magnetic calculations for conductors of different configuration e.g. straight, circular, solenoidal, etc Electromagnetic induction, self and mutual induction

AC Fundamentals: Instantaneous, peak, RMS and average values of alternating waves, Representation of sinusoidal wave form, simple series and parallel AC Circuits consisting of RL and C, Resonance, Tank Circuit Poly Phase system – star and delta connection, 3 phase power, DC and sinusoidal response of R-Land R-Ccircuit.

Measurement and measuring instruments: Measurement of power (1 phase and 3 phase, both active and re-active) and energy, 2 wattmeter method of 3 phase power measurement, Measurement of frequency and phase angle Ammeter and voltmeter (both moving oil and moving iron type), extension of range wattmeter, Multimeters, Megger, Energy meter AC Bridges Use of CRO, Signal Generator, CT, PT and their uses Earth Fault detection

Electrical Machines : (a) DC Machine – Construction, Basic Principles of DC motors and generators, their characteristics, speed control and starting of DC Motors Method of braking motor, Losses and efficiency of DC Machines (b) 1 phase and 3 phase transformers – Construction, Principles of operation, equivalent circuit, voltage regulation, OC and SC Tests, Losses and efficiency Effect of voltage, frequency and wave form on losses Parallel operation of 1 phase /3 phase transformers Auto transformers (c) 3 phase induction motors, rotating magnetic field, principle of operation, equivalent circuit, torque-speed characteristics, starting and speed control of 3 phase induction motors Methods of braking, effect of voltage and frequency variation on torque speed characteristics Fractional Kilowatt Motors and Single Phase Induction Motors: Characteristics and applications

Synchronous Machines - Generation of 3-phase emf armature reaction, voltage regulation, parallel operation of two alternators, synchronizing, control of active and reactive power Starting and applications of synchronous motors

Generation, Transmission and Distribution – Different types of power stations, Load factor, diversity factor, demand factor, cost of generation, inter-connection of power stations Power factor improvement, various types of tariffs, types of faults, short circuit current for symmetrical faults Switchgears – rating of circuit breakers, Principles of arc extinction by oil and air, HRC Fuses, Protection against earth leakage / over current, etc Buchholtz relay, Merz-Price system of protection of generators & transformers, protection of feeders and bus bars Lightning arresters, various transmission and distribution system, comparison of conductor materials, efficiency of different system Cable – Different type of cables, cable rating and derating factor.

Estimation and costing: Estimation of lighting scheme, electric installation of machines and relevant IE rules Earthing practices and IE Rules

Utilization of Electrical Energy: Illumination, Electric heating, Electric welding, Electroplating, Electric drives, and motors.

Basic Electronics: Working of various electronic devices e.g. P N Junction diodes, Transistors (NPN and PNP type), BJT, and JFET Simple circuits using these devices.

SSC JE Paper-2 Syllabus: Part- C (Mechanical Engineering)

Theory of Machines and Machine Design: Concept of a simple machine, Four bar linkage and link motion, Flywheels and fluctuation of energy, Power transmission by belts – V-belts and Flat belts, Clutches – Plate and Conical clutch, Gears – Type of gears, gear profile and gear ratio calculation, Governors – Principles and classification, Riveted joint, Cams, Bearings, Friction in collars and pivots

Engineering Mechanics and Strength of Materials: Equilibrium of Forces, Law of motion, Friction, Concepts of stress and strain, Elastic limit and elastic constants, Bending moments and shear force diagram, Stress in composite bars, Torsion of circular shafts, Bucking of columns–Euler’s and Rankin’s theories, Thin walled pressure vessels

Thermal Engineering:

Properties of Pure Substances: p-v & P-T diagrams of pure substance like H2O, Introduction of steam table with respect to steam generation process; definition of saturation, wet & superheated status Definition of dryness fraction of steam, degree of superheat of steam H-s chart of steam (Mollier’s Chart)

1st Law of Thermodynamics: Definition of stored energy & internal energy, 1st Law of Thermodynamics of cyclic process, Non Flow Energy Equation, Flow Energy & Definition of Enthalpy, Conditions for Steady State Steady Flow; Steady State Steady Flow Energy Equation

2nd Law of Thermodynamics: Definition of Sink, Source Reservoir of Heat, Heat Engine, Heat Pump & Refrigerator; Thermal Efficiency of Heat Engines & co-efficient of performance of Refrigerators, Kelvin – Planck & Clausius Statements of 2nd Law of Thermodynamics, Absolute or Thermodynamic Scale of temperature, Clausius Integral, Entropy, Entropy change calculation of ideal gas processes Carnot Cycle & Carnot Efficiency, PMM-2; definition & its impossibility

Air standard Cycles for IC engines: Otto cycle; plot on P-V, T-S Planes; Thermal Efficiency, Diesel Cycle; Plot on P-V, T-S planes; Thermal efficiency. IC Engine Performance, IC Engine Combustion, IC Engine Cooling & Lubrication

Rankine cycle of steam: Simple Rankine cycle plot on P-V, T-S, h-s planes, Rankine cycle efficiency with & without pump work Boilers; Classification; Specification; Fittings & Accessories: Fire Tube & Water Tube Boilers Air Compressors & their cycles; Refrigeration cycles; Principle of a Refrigeration Plant; Nozzles & Steam Turbines.

Fluid Mechanics & Machinery

Properties & Classification of Fluid: ideal & real fluids, Newton’s law of viscosity, Newtonian and Non-Newtonian fluids, compressible and incompressible fluids Fluid Statics: Pressure at a point

Measurement of Fluid Pressure: Manometers, U-tube, Inclined tube

Fluid Kinematics: Stream line, laminar & turbulent flow, external & internal flow, continuity equation

Dynamics of ideal fluids: Bernoulli’s equation, Total head; Velocity head; Pressure head; Application of Bernoulli’s equitation

Measurement of Flow rate Basic Principles: Venturimeter, Pilot tube, Orifice meter

Hydraulic Turbines: Classifications, Principles

Centrifugal Pumps: Classifications, Principles, Performance Production Engineering

Classification of Steels: mild steal & alloy steel, Heat treatment of steel, Welding – Arc Welding, Gas Welding, Resistance Welding, Special Welding Techniques i.e. TIG, MIG, etc (Brazing & Soldering), Welding Defects & Testing; NDT, Foundry & Casting – methods, defects, different casting processes, Forging, Extrusion, etc, Metal cutting principles, cutting tools, Basic Principles of machining with (i) Lathe (ii) Milling (iii) Drilling (iv) Shaping (v) Grinding, Machines, tools & manufacturing processes.

Best Books for SSC JE Syllabus 2023

Candidates should choose the expert-recommended SSC JE books for every section based on the latest exam pattern, trends, and curriculum. The right books and online study material will help them to cover all the aspects of the SSC JE syllabus.