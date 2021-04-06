SSC JE Tier-1 Result 2021 Soon @ssc.nic.in, Check Result Tentative Date & Latest Updates Here

SSC JE Tier-1 Result 2021: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will soon release the result for recruitment of Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying & Contract), 2020. All such candidates who appeared in the SSC JE 2020-21 Tier 1 Exam will be able to download their result through the official website of SSC.i.e.ssc.nic.in.

SSC JE Tier-12021 Exam was conducted from 22nd March to 24th March 2021 across the country. The provisional answer keys for the same uploaded on 6 April 2021 at its official website. After considering the representations, the commission will release the final answer keys. After that, the result will be announced on the official website.

The SSC JE Tier-1 Result 2021 is expected to be released in the last week of April 2021. All candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for the latest updates.

How and Where to Download SSC JE Tier-1 Result 2021?

Visit the official website of SSC.i.e.ssc.nic.in. Click on SSC JE Tier-1 Result 2021flashing on the homepage. It will redirect you to the login page. Enter application number, date of birth, captcha code and click on the submit button. The SSC JE Tier-1 Result 2021will be displayed. Candidates can download SSC JE Tier-1 Result 2021and save it for future reference.

Download SSC JE Tier-1 Result 2021 - to release soon

SSC JE Selection Process

The final selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of marks obtained in two tiers. i.e. Tier -1, Tier 2 and merit. The candidates who will qualify in tier 1 will be called for Tier 2. Based on the performance in Paper-I+Paper-II, candidates will be shortlisted for Document Verification.

Final selection and allocation of Ministries/ Departments/ Organizations will be made on the basis of the performance of candidates in Paper-I+Paper-II and the preference of Ministries/ Departments/ Organizations exercised by them at the time of Document Verification.

