SSC JHT 2022 Exam on 11th Dec: Check Junior Hindi Translator Paper-2 Last Minute Tips

SSC JHT 2022 Exam on 11th December: Check out the last-minute tips to ace the SSC JHT 2022 paper 2 for 182 vacancies. Get Junior Hindi Translator exam pattern, essay format, etc. Also, check the instructions to be followed for SSC JHT Paper 2.

SSC JHT 2022 Exam on 11th December: The Staff Selection Commission is going to conduct the SSC JHT paper 2 examinations on December 11, 2022. The commission released the admit card for the Junior Hindi Translator on December 02, 2022, on ssc.nic.in. Earlier, the commission notified 182 vacancies for the Junior Hindi Translator profile across different categories.

Read along to know about the SSC JHT paper 2 last-minute tips as suggested by experts and important exam day instructions.

SSC JHT Exam Pattern

The commission releases the official notification of the SSC JHT examination. This notification consists of the exam pattern that the commission is going to follow to select candidates. Check out the highlights of the SSC JHT exam pattern.

SSC JHT paper 2 which is a descriptive paper shall be held in pen and paper mode.

Paper 2 shall be having questions based on Translation and Essay writing.

SSC JHT Paper Sections Maximum Questions Maximum Marks Duration Paper 2 Translation 2 200 marks 2 hours Essay Writing 2 Total 4 200 marks 2 hours

SSC JHT Last Minute Tips for Paper 2

SSC JHT paper 2 is an important phase of the recruitment process. The reason being the marks secured in it shall be considered for drafting the final mark sheet. It is hence that the candidates are advised to stick to the last-minute tips as mentioned in the section below.

Time Management

Strategize before attempting the SSC JHT paper 2. The examination will be conducted for two hours. There are going to be four questions, two from each section. Since it is a descriptive paper hence it is advisable to divide equal time for both sections, one hour each. Try to stick to the timing making sure that there is no room for grammatical errors or spelling mistakes.

Handwriting

Handwriting is an important factor that has to be kept in mind while writing SSC JHT paper 2. The writing should be such that the examiner is able to read it without any hassle. For the unversed, SSC always awards extra marks or deducts marks for good or bad handwriting. Hence, it is advisable to write in a way that is legible.

Practice

The questions in the SSC JHT paper 2 are going to be asked from the translation section. Hence, one is advised to stick to a lot of practice before the exam. One can resort to articles available in the newspapers, the internet or magazines and translate them into opted language. Previous year papers of SSC JHT are also great resources when it comes to practicing.

Stick to the format

Essay is going to account for two questions in the SSC JHT paper 2. For securing maximum marks in the section, stick to the format suggested by experts. Divide the structure into three parts:

Introduction

Main Body

Conclusion

Introduction should not be more than fifty to seventy-five words. It should only have precise information related to the topic in a crisp manner. The main body should have the details surrounding the topic in bullets. You can include data, facts and figures to strengthen your essay. For the conclusion part, you can write your personal opinion on the subject but refrain from doing harsh criticism as it may irk the examiner.

Important Instructions for SSC JHT Paper 2

There are certain rules that have to be followed by the candidates to qualify for SSC JHT paper 2 easily. Refer to the section below to know about the same.

The candidates must write their correct roll number at the prescribed places on the cover page of the answer sheet provided. They have to also affix their signature and left-hand thumb Impression in the relevant columns in the SSC JHT paper 2 answer sheet. Those answer copies that do not have all the columns filled will be immediately disqualified. Candidates have to refrain from writing any information that discloses their identity e.g. name, mobile number, address, etc inside the answer sheet of the SSC JHT answer copy. The SSC JHT exam will be held in offline mode and hence one should carry their own pen or stationary as it won’t be provided at the centre. Do not switch your language in the translation paper. If you have chosen English as your translated subject then attempt questions from this subject only or it can lead to disqualification.

