SSC JHT Answer Key 2023 OUT: Download Response Sheet, Submit Objection Till 20 Oct at ssc.digialm.com

SSC JHT Answer Key 2023 has been released soon by the Staff Selection Commission at ssc.nic.in. Check Direct Link to download SSC JHT Tier 1 Answer Key PDF, Steps to download the response sheet and other details.

SSC JHT Answer Key 2023: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the answer key of the Junior Hindi Translator (JHT) Tier 1 Exam 2023. The answer key of the exam is uploaded on official website i.e. ssc.digialm.com and ssc.nic.in. Those who appeared in the exam can download the answer key from the official website. The candidates' Response Sheets along with the Tentative Answer Keys are also available on the link given below. The candidates may log in in the link provided below by using their Registered Login ID and Password.

SSC JHT Answer Key Link 2023

The answer key is available at ssc.nic.in. The answer key link will be available in the PDF. The candidates can download the PDF and check the answer key link. The link to download the answer key from the PDF will be available here.

SSC JHT Answer Key Download Here

SSC JHT Objection Dates

The candidates can raise objections if any, against the answer key on the official website. The objection can be submitted with a payment of Rs. 100/- from 18 to 20 October 2023. They can access the link given above to submit the objection.

SSC JHT Marks Calculator: How to Check Scores

Once the answer key has been downloaded, candidates can match their answers to the correct answers provided in the key to calculate their estimated score. However, it is important to note that the official score will be released by the SSC only after the final answer key has been published.

SSC JHT Cutoff Marks 2023

The candidates can check the expected cutoff marks of the exam through the link as follows:

General 131-141 OBC 104-115 SC 81-91 ST 71-81 EWS 49-55

SSC JHT Exam 2023 Overview

Name of the Exam Body Staff Selection Commission Post Name Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator, and Senior Hindi Translator Number of Vacancies 307 Salary Rs. 35,400 Registration dates 22 August to 12 September Exam Name Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator and Senior

Hindi Translator Examination, 2023 SSC JHT Exam Date 2023 16 October 2023 Answer Key release date within 2-3 days of the exam Official website www.ssc.nic.in

How to Download SSC JHT Result 2023 ?

Step 1: Visit the website of the commission - ssc.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the answer key PDF

Step 3: Now, click on the answer ley link available under the PDF

Step 4: Enter your details

Step 5: Download SSC Answer Key