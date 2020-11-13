SSC JHT Final Result 2020 Announced @ssc.nic.in, 325 Qualified for JHT, Junior Translator, Senior Hindi Translator and Hindi Pradhyapak Posts

SSC JHT Final Result 2020: Recently, The Staff Selection Commission has announced SSC JHT Final Result 2020 at its website. All such candidates appeared in the SSC JHT Exam 2019 for recruitment to the post of Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator, Senior Hindi Translator and Hindi Pradhyapak can download SSC JHT Final Result 2020 through the official website of SSC.i.e.ssc.nic.in.

The commission had conducted the SSC JHT Exam 2019-20 on 16 February 2020. The result of Paper-II for calling candidates for appearing in Document Verification was declared on 16 June 2020. As per the result, now 325 candidates have been selected for appointment to various posts in different Ministry/ Departments/ Offices.

Allocation of Posts and Departments to the qualified candidates has been made on the basis of merit-cum-‘order of preference’ of Posts/Departments’ exercised by the candidates at the time of Document Verification.

If a candidate is finally selected and does not receive any communication from the Commission or the concerned User Department within a period of one year after the declaration of the final result, he/she must bring this to the notice of the User Department immediately thereafter. Candidates can check SSC JHT Final Result 2020 Directly by clicking on the provided link given below.

How and Where to Download SSC JHT Final Result 2020?