SSC JHT Paper 2 Marks 2019-20 Released @ssc.nic.in, Download SSC Hindi Translator Marks Here

SSC JHT Paper 2 Marks 2019-20: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the marks of Paper 2 Exam on its official website. All such candidates who have appeared in SSC JHT Paper 2 can check their marks on SSC official website.

SSC JHT Paper 2 Marks Link is also giveb below. The candidates can download their marks by using his/her Registration No. and Registered Password. SSC JHT 2 Marks Link is available for a period of one month i.e.from 09 July to 08 August 2020.

SSC JHT Paper 2 Marks Download

SSC JHT Paper 2 Marks Notice

How to Download SSC Paper 2 Marks ?

Go to official website of SSC i.e. www.ssc.in Login into your account ( login bar available on the home page) Click on “Result/Marks link” available on the candidate dashboard Check SSC Junior Hindi Translator Paper 2 Marks Take a print-out for future use

As per SSC Notice (Uploading of marks of Paper-II of Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator, Senior Hindi Translator and Hindi Pradhyapak Examination, 2019) - “Staff Selection Commission has declared the result of Paper-II of Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator, Senior Hindi Translator and Hindi Pradhyapak Examination, 2019 on 16.06.2020. Now the Commission has decided to upload the marks of candidates who appeared in Paper-II of Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator, Senior Hindi Translator and Hindi Pradhyapak Examination, 2019.

SSC JHT Paper 2 was conducted on 16 February 2020 and SSC JHT Paper 2 Result was announced on 16 June 2020. A total of 1360 candidates are qualified to appear for next stage i.e. Document Verification Round.

SSC will soon announce the date and venue for Document Verification on the websites of Commission's Regional Offices separately.The candidates who shall appear for SSC JHT DV 2020 shall consider for final selection.