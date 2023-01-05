SSC KKR GD Constable Admit Card 2022-23 (Out): Download at ssckkr.kar.nic.in

SSC KKR GD Constable Admit Card 2022-23: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) of Kerala Karnataka Region (KKR) has, recently, published the admit cards of the upcoming GD Constable and Rifleman GD Exam 2022 on SSC KKR website i.e. ssckkr.kar.nic.in. Candidates who have applied for SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2022 and whose application is accepted by the commission can download SSC KKR Admit Card and appear in the exam on mentioned date and time.

SSC KKR GD Constable Admit Card Link is also provided in this article below. The candidates are required to use their registration or personal details in order to download SSC Admit Card.

SSC KKR GD Constable Admit Card Download Link

How to Download SSC KKR GD Constable Admit Card 2022 ?

Search for SSC KKR Website - ssckkr.kar.nic.in Click on the admit card link ‘"Click here to download e-Admit Card for Constable (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles and Sepoy in Narcotics Control Bureau Examination, 2022 to be held from 10/01/2023 to 13/02/2023 (Uploaded on 05/01/2023)" Enter your registration number and date of birth. If you do not know your registration number then you can use your name, father’s name After login into your account, your SSC KKR Admit Card will be displayed on your screen Download SSC GD Constable Admit Card 2022

SSC GD Constable Exam is scheduled to be held from 10 January to 13 January 2023. The candidates can check their individual details regarding the exam such as the date, time and venue of the exam on their admit card. The exam will be conducted through online mode, There will be objective type of questions on General Intelligence and Reasoning, General Knowledge & General Awareness, Maths and English/Hindi Subjects. The duration of the exam is 1 hour.