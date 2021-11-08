SSC KKR GD Constable Exam Date and Time 2021 Released @ssckkr.kar.nic.in, Check Here

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the exam details for the post of GD Constable and GD Rifleman on ssckkr.kar.nic.in.

SSC KKR GD Constable Exam Date and Time 2021: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the exam details for the post of GD Constable and GD Rifleman on ssckkr.kar.nic.in. Candidates who have applied for SSC GD Constable Recruitment for KKR Region can check their date of the exam, time of the exam, venue details and status of application on official website or through the link below:

SSC KKR GD Constable Exam Details

In order to appear for the SSC GD Constable Exam, the candidates are also required to download SSC GD Constable Admit Card. SSC KKR Admit Card 2021 for the said posts shall also be uploaded soon on the SSC KKR website. They can check updates related to the admit card through the below link.

SSC GD Constable Admit Card 2021

SSC GD Constable is scheduled from 16 November to 15 December 2021 for recruitment of GD Constables in Border Security Force (BSF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), National Investigation Agency (NIA) & Secretariat Security Force (SSF) and Rifleman GD in Assam Rifles.