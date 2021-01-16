SSC MTS 2021 Notification on 2 Feb @ssc.nic.in, Check Exam Date, Eligibility, Salary, Exam Pattern and Updates Here

SSC MTS 2021 Notification: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is all set to release the recruitment notification for the post of Multi Tasking Staff (MTS), (Non-Technical), on 02 February 2021. All eligible and interested candidates can apply for SSC MTS 2020-21 from 02 February 2021. The last date for SSC MTS Registration is 18 March 2021.

Candidates who will complete their SSC MTS Application, successfully, will be called to appear for SSC MTS Exam 2021 which is scheduled from 01 July to 20 July 2021.

Candidates who are seeking to apply for SSC MTS 2021 Exam should be 10th class passed or equivalent from a recognized Board. The age of the candidates should be 18 to 25 years.

Last year, the commission had released around 7099 vacancies for various posts under SSC MTS Recruitment. We can expect similar number of vacancies for the year 2020-21.

More details on SSC MTS Recruitment 2020-21 such as important dates, salary, eligibility, selection process, exam pattermn, syllabus, application process (on previous years basis) are available below in this article.

SSC MTS 2021 Important Dates

Event Important Dates Starting Date of SSC MTS Online Application 02 February 2021 Last Date of SSC MTS Online Application 18 March 2021 Last Date of SSC MTS Online Fee Payment to be announced Last date for generation of offline Challan to be announced Last date for payment through Challan (during working hours of Bank) to be announced SSC MTS Exam Date for Paper 1 01 July to 20 July 2021 SSC MTS Result Date for Paper 1 to be announced SSC MTS Exam Date for Paper 2 to be announced SSC MTS Result Date for Paper 2 to be announced

SSC MTS 2021 Vacancy Details

Multi-Tasking Staff (Non Technical)

SSC MTS Salary:

Pay Band – Rs 5200- 20200 + Grade Pay Rs.1800

SSC MTS 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Candidates must be 10th Class Passed.

Nationality:

A candidate must be either:

citizen of India, or

a subject of Nepal, or

a subject of Bhutan, or

a Tibetan refugee who came over to India, before the 1st January, 1962 with the intention of permanently settling in India, or

a person of Indian origin who has migrated from Pakistan, Burma, Sri Lanka, East African Countries of Kenya, Uganda, the United Republic of Tanzania, Zambia, Malawi, Zaire, Ethiopia and Vietnam with the intention of permanently settling in India.

Note:

Provided that a candidate belonging to categories (b), (c), (d) and (e) above shall be a person in whose favor a certificate of eligibility has been issued by the Government of India.

A candidate in whose case a certificate of eligibility is necessary may be admitted to the examination but the offer of appointment may be given only after the necessary eligibility certificate has been issued to him by the Government of India.

SSC MTS Age Limit:

General: 18 to 25 Years

SC/ST: 18 to 30 Years

OBC: 18 to 28 Years

PwD (Unreserved): 18 to 35 years

PwD (OBC): 18 to 38 years

PwD (SC/ ST): 18 to 40 years

Ex-Servicemen (ESM): 03 years after deduction of the military service rendered from the actual age as on closing date of receipt of online application.

Selection Procedure for SSC MTS 2021

Selection process consists of:

Paper 1 Paper 2 Document Verification

SSC MTS Exam Pattern (Paper 1):

SSC MTS Exam Paper 1 is an objective type and will be conducted in online mode. There will be 100 questions on:

Subject No. of Questions Marks Time Medium of Exam General English 25 25 1 hour and 30 minutes English General Intelligence & Reasoning 25 25 English and Hindi Numerical Aptitude 25 25 English and Hindi General Awareness 25 25 English and Hindi

There will be negative marking of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer.

SSC MTS Paper 1 Score

Marks scored by candidates in Paper-I will be normalized and such normalized scores will be used to determine final merit and cut-off marks.

SSC MTS 2021 Syllabus for Paper 1

English Language: Basics of English Language, its vocabulary, grammar, sentence structure, synonyms, antonyms and its correct usage, etc. and writing ability would be tested.

General Intelligence and Reasoning: There will be non-verbal type questions. The test will include questions on similarities and differences, space visualization, problem solving, analysis, judgment, decision making, visual memory, discriminating observation, relationship concepts, figure classification, arithmetical number series, non-verbal series etc. The test will also include questions designed to test the candidate’s abilities to deal with abstract ideas and symbols and their relationship, arithmetical computation and other analytical functions.

Numerical Aptitude:Questions on Number Systems, Computation of Whole Numbers, Decimals and Fractions and relationship between Numbers, Fundamental arithmetical operations, Percentages, Ratio and Proportion, Averages, Interest, Profit and Loss, Discount, use of Tables and Graphs, Mensuration, Time and Distance, Ratio and Time, Time and Work, etc.

General Awareness: Questions will be designed to test the ability of the candidate’s general awareness of the environment around him and its application to society. Questions on current events and of such matters of everyday observation and experience in the scientific aspects as may be expected of an educated person. The test will also include questions relating to India and its neighbouring countries especially pertaining to Sports, History, Culture, Geography, Economic scene, General Polity including Indian Constitution, and Scientific Research etc. These questions will be such that they do not require a special study of any discipline.

SSC MTS Paper 2 Exam Pattern:

It is descriptive type test conducted for all candidates who will be qualified in Paper 1. Paper 2 will only be of qualifying nature and is intended to test elementary language skills in view of categorization of the post as Group-C and in view of job requirements.

Subject Marks Time Short Essay/Letter in English or in any language included in the 8th

schedule of the Constitution 50 30 minutes

SSC MTS Qualifying Marks

Qualifying marks in Paper-II will be 40% (35% for all reserved category candidates)

SSC MTS Admit Card 2021

The admit card of the candidates whose application accepted will be uploaded on the Regional/ Sub-Regional websites of SSC. The candidates can download SSC MTS Paper 1 Admit Card and other exam about two weeks before the date of examination using their details. They should carry their admit card along with two passport size recent colour photographs, Original valid Photo-ID proof at the centre

SSC MTS Answer Key 2021

SSC MTS Paper 1 Answer Keys, in due course after the exam, will be placed on the website of the

Commission (https://ssc.nic.in).

SSC MTS Result 2021

SSC will release the result of Paper 1 and Paper 2 on its official website - ssc.nic.in

SSC MTS Cut-Off 2021

There will be separate category-wise, State/ UT-wise cut-offs in Paper-I. As the vacancies for MTS are in two age groups i.e. (i) 18 to 25 years and (ii) 18 to 27 years, the Commission may fix separate age group-wise, category-wise and State/ UT-wise cut- offs in Paper-I.

SSC MTS Document Verification and Final Result 2021



Based on the performance in Paper-I and scoring the cut-off marks in Paper-II, candidates will be shortlisted for appearing in the Document Verification to check their eligibility as per the information given by them in the online Application FormAll the candidates qualified for Document Verification are required to appear for Document Verification along with the original documents.

The final selection will be done on the basis of marks obtained in Paper 1.

How to Apply for SSC MTS Recruitment 2021

Eligible candidates can apply for SSC MTS 2020-21 from 02 February to 18 March 2021 by following stesps for filling up the SSC MTS application form:

Go to the official SSC website www.ssc.nic.in. Register on the official website by clicking on ‘Register Now’ link provided in ‘Login’ Section Now, log-in to your account by entering registration number and password. Click ‘Apply’ link in ‘Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff Examination 2020 5.After providing all the details, now upload the scanned copy of photograph and signature. The last step is fee submission. Submit the fee by credit/ debit card or e-challan. After submitting the fee, a confirmation mail/msg will be sent to the candidates.

Application Fees for SSC MTS Exam 2021:

General and OBC - Rs 100/-

Women /SC/ST/PH/Ex-Servicemen - No Fee

Fee can be paid via Online or Offline/SBI Challan Mode