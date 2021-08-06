SSC MTS Exam Date 2021, SSC JE Paper 2 Exam Date, SSC CGL and SSC Steno Skill Test Date Released @ssc.nic.in, Check Here

SSC Exam Date 2021: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the exam dates for Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff Exam 2020 and Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying & Contracts) Paper 2 2020 & Skill Test Date for Combined Graduate Level Exam 2019 and Stenographer Grade ‘C’ and ‘D’ Exam 2019 on ssc.nic.in. Candidates can check the details through the table below:

SSC Exam Date 2021

Name of Exam Exam Date SSC CGL Exam 2019 Skill Test Date 15 September to 16 September 2021 SSC JE Paper 2 Date 2021 26 September 2021 SSC MTS Exam Date 2021 05 October to 20 October 2021 SSC Steno Skill Test Date 2019 21 October to 22 October 2021

SSC Exam Date Notification

SSC MTS Exam 2021

SSC had published the notification for recruitment to the post of MTS in the month of February 2021. Online Applications were invited from 05 February 2021 to 21 March 2021. All candidates who have applied for SSC MTS Recruitment 2021 can appear for the exam in the month of October 2021. SSC MTS Admit Card are expected in the month of September 2021. Candidates can check exam pattern syllabus and other details through the link below:

SSC JE Paper 2

SSC had conducted the Junior Engineer (JE) Examination 2020 Paper-1 held from 22nd to 24th March 2021 at various centres all over the country in online mode for the recruitment of Junior Engineers (JE) Group-’B’ posts in Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, Quantity Surveying, and Contract domain. The result was announced in the month of June 2021. Those who qualify in the paper will now appear for SSC JE Paper 2 Descriptive Type Exam.

SSC JE Paper 2 Admit Card are expected soon on regional website of SSC.

As per the official notice, the above schedule is subject to the prevailing conditions and Government guidelines issued from time to time regarding handling of the Covid-19 pandemic. The candidates are advised to visit the website of the Commission at regular intervals for further updates