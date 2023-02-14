SSC MTS DV Admit Card 2021 OUT: Download PDF, Check DV Date, Documents Required & Other Details Here

SSC MTS DV Admit Card 2021 has been released by the Staff Selection Commission for the Document Verification for the post of Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff, and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Exam 2021. Candidates can download the admit card from the official website i.e., www.ssc-cr.org Candidates can refer to the article below for detailed information on SSC MTS 2021 DV Date, SSC MTS DV Documents Required and other details.

SSC MTS 2021 DV Date or The document verification process is scheduled to take place from 19th February 2023 to 5th March 2023.

A total of 14039 candidates were chosen for MTS positions, while 12185 were chosen for Havaldar positions. Candidates took the SSC MTS Tier 2 Exam on November 6, 2022 at various centers across the country and the Physical Efficiency Test/ Physical Standard Test (PET/ PST) from November 14, 2022 to December 9, 2022 at various centers across the country.

Candidates have been shortlisted for Document Verification based on their performance in Paper-I and the post preference indicated in the online application form, subject to candidates qualifying in Paper-II for the post of MTS and Paper-II & PET/ PST for the post of Havaldar.

We have shared below a step by step process to download the SSC MTS DV Admit Card 2021. However, candidates can also download the admit card from the direct link given below.

SSC MTS DV Admit Card 2023 Download Click Here

How to Download the SSC MTS DV Admit Card 2023?

Go to the official website of SSC i.e., www.ssc-cr.org At the homepage go to the section “Download Admit Card” Click on the link that shows “STATUS / DOWNLOAD CALL LETTER FOR MULTI TASKING (NON-TECHNICAL) STAFF, AND HAVALDAR (CBIC & CBN) EXAMINATION, 2021 - DOCUMENT VERIFICATION REGARDING. TO BE HELD FROM 19/02/2023 TO 05/03/2023” Now enter the user ID and Password on the login portal Click on the submit button and SSC MTS DV Admit Card 2023 will be displayed Download the PDF and keep a hard copy for future reference

SSC MTS DV Documents Required

SSC MTS Document Verification Checklist

All qualified candidates must appear for Document Verification with photocopies and original documents.

1) Two recent passport photos and one original photo ID proof

2) Certificates for 10th and 12th grades

3) A certificate of education is required for the Essential Qualification.

4) A certificate of caste (If required) and Proof of Disability (if required)

6) Additional documents specified in the Admission Certificate for DV

Candidates must download the admit card and keep a hard copy of it for future reference.

They must carry a hard copy of the Admit Card along with a valid id proof and a passport size photograph at the Document Verification venue.