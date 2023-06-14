SSC MTS Notification 2023 Expected Today: Know Eligibility Criteria, Important Dates, Selection Process, Application Procedure & More

SSC MTS Notification 2023: The Staff Selection Commission(SSC) is likely to release the notification for the Multi Tasking (Non Technical) Staff Exam 2023 today  i.e. June 14, 2023 on its official website-ssc.nic.in. Check pdf here.

SSC MTS 2023 Notification
SSC MTS Notification 2023: The Staff Selection Commission(SSC) is likely to release the notification for the Multi Tasking (Non Technical) Staff Exam 2023 today  i.e. June 14, 2023 on its official website. Every year the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) used to notify the recruitment drive to fill the vacancies for Multi Tasking Staff (MTS) & Havaldar posts. Under the recruitment drive, SSC recruits these posts in the different ministries and departments of the government of India and in subordinate offices. 

You can download SSC Notification PDF form the official website of SSC-ssc.nic.in, once it is uploaded, 

As per the SSC Exam Calendar 2023-24, it is expected that the Commission will release the SSC MTS Notification 2023 on June 14, 2023. Candidates can apply online for these posts on or before July 14, 2023. 

SSC MTS 2023 Notification: Update

Under the recruitment drive, the Staff Selection Commission will conduct a competitive examination for recruitment of Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff a General Central Service Group ‘C’ Non-Gazetted, Non-Ministerial post. Candidates with certain educational qualifications including 10th pass with additional eligibility can apply for these posts vacant in various Ministries/ Departments/ Offices of the Government of India and various Constitutional Bodies/ Statutory Bodies/ Tribunals, etc., in different States/ Union Territories. 

SSC MTS 2023 Notification: Important Dates

 

SSC MTS Notification 2023  Date June 14, 2023
SSC MTS Online Application Starts Date June 14, 2023
SSC MTS Online Application Closing  Date  July 14, 2023
SSC MTS 2023 Exam Date  September,2023
Selection Process  Computer Based Test Physical Efficiency Test (PET)/ Physical Standard Test (PST) 
Official website https://ssc.nic.in/

 

SSC MTS Notification 2023: Posts Update 

Under the SSC MTS Notification 2023, Commission use to recruit various posts including Havaldar, Safaiwala, Daftary, Operator, Peon, Jamadar, Chowkidar, Mali and others.

 

How To Download: SSC MTS Notification 2023

  1. You will have to go to SSC website on ssc.nic.in
  2. On the homepage, visit the latest news section.
  3. You will have to click on the SSC MTS notification link on the home page.
  4. You will get the PDF of the SSC MTS Notification 2023 in a new window.
  5. Download and save the SSC MTS Notification 2023 for your future reference. 

FAQ

What is the name of the posts for which recruitment recruits under SSC MTS Notification 2023?

Commission use to recruit various posts including Havaldar, Safaiwala, Daftary, Operator, Peon, Jamadar, Chowkidar, Mali and others under the recruitment drive.

How one can download the SSC MTS Notification 2023 ?

You can download the SSC MTS Notification 2023 after clicking the concerned link available on the official website.

When the SSC MTS Notification 2023 will release?

The SSC MTS Notification 2023 is likely to release today i.e. June 14, 2023.
