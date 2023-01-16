SSC MTS Notification 2023 Soon: MTS, Havaldar Release Date, Apply Online

SSC MTS 2023 Notification: SSC MTS 2023 Notification is expected to release tomorrow i.e. 17th January 2023 on its official website. Check SSC MTS Notification 2023 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

SSC MTS Notification 2023: The Staff Selection Commission, SSC is likely to release the notification for the Multi Tasking (Non Technical) Staff Exam 2022 tomorrow i.e. 17 January 2023 on its official website. As per the SSC Exam Calendar 2022-23 released earlier, Commission will release the SSC MTS Notification 2023 on 17 January 2023 for which candidates can apply online on or before 17 February 2023. The SSC MTS 2023 exam is tentatively scheduled to be conducted in April 2023.

You can get all the details regarding SSC MTS 2023 Notification including apply online link, exam dates, age limit, exam pattern, selection process, salary and other important updates here.

SSC MTS Notification 2023: Posts Update

Under the SSC MTS Notification 2023, Commission use to recruit various posts including Havaldar, Safaiwala, Daftary, Operator, Peon, Jamadar, Chowkidar, Mali and others.

SSC MTS Notification 2023: Recruitment Process

According to the SSC Exam Calendar 2023-24 released, the SSC MTS 2023 exam will be conducting in April 2023 across the country in online mode. Selection process will be based of Three-Tier namely-

Tier 1 - CBE (Online)

Tier 2 - Descriptive (Offline)

Tier 3 - PET/PST (Qualifying online)

SSC MTS Notification 2023: Vacancy

According to media reports, more than 10,000+ vacancies are to be filled through the SSC MTS 2023 Recruitment drive launched by SSC.

You can download the SSC MTS Notification 2023 from the official website after after following the steps given below, once it it uploaded.

Process To Download: SSC MTS Notification 2023